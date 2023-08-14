Small fishing boats may be required to fit monitoring systems

Small fishing vessels could be required to use tracking and monitoring systems under new proposals from the Scottish Government.

A new consultation proposes that the devices be fitted to all commercial fishing vessels under 12 metres long.

They are already required for vessels longer than this while fishing in waters around Europe.

The government also published the outcome of other fishing consultations, saying remote electronic monitoring – which is more sophisticated than vessel tracking – will become mandatory on large pelagic vessels and scallop dredgers.

Gillian Martin encouraged the inshore sector to take part in the consultation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Environment Minister Gillian Martin met with fishing industry representatives in Peterhead on Monday.

She said: “These proposals will support the sustainable management and development of our marine environment – the next step in delivering a blue economy that benefits our communities, economy and environment.

“I encourage the inshore sector and others with an interest to continue to engage with us and to take part in the consultation on vessel monitoring.

“Government, industry and communities all have a shared interest and commitment to a healthy marine environment.

“Open dialogue and constructive working of the sort that has helped to develop these proposals will ensure that we benefit from the expertise of the fishing industry.

“Co-operation and co-management will ensure that both Scotland’s fishing industry and our marine environment can thrive sustainably.”

Last week, environmental campaigners called for mandatory tracking of inshore fishing vessels after endangered flapper skate were allegedly caught and dumped off Argyll.

Marine Scotland is investigating the incident off the Isle of Gigha after conservationists released an underwater video showing three of the endangered species among “hundreds” of dead fish.