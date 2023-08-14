Sunak’s a Swiftie, No 10 indicates, after reports he went to Taylor Swift gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sunak’s a Swiftie, No 10 indicates, after reports he went to Taylor Swift gig

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is thought to be a fan of Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)
Rishi Sunak is thought to be a fan of Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Rishi Sunak is a “Swiftie”, Downing Street has indicated, following the Prime Minister’s US holiday which reportedly included a Taylor Swift gig.

Downing Street did not deny reports that Mr Sunak attended a Swift concert in Los Angeles and took part in a cycling class set to the Shake It Off singer’s music.

Asked if Mr Sunak was a “Swiftie” – as fans of the star are known – the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to guide you away from it.”

Rishi Sunak on holiday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak, Akshata Murty and Krishna Sunak pictured in Santa Monica, California, during their summer holiday (Emma McIntyre/PA)

Tickets to Swift’s Eras tour are like gold dust for fans but reports from the US suggested Mr Sunak was at one of the sold-out Los Angeles gigs during his California vacation.

Asked if the reports were correct, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m just not going to get into what activity the PM did whilst taking a break.

“I think it’s an important principle to maintain that.”

Earlier in his holiday, a fellow SoulCycle participant said Mr Sunak was at the Swift-themed indoor cycling session.

Taylor Swift
Both Rishi Sunak and predecessor Liz Truss are Swifties (Doug Peters/PA)

Hannah Harmelin posted a video on TikTok saying she spotted the Prime Minister at the end of a 7am class in Santa Monica.

Mr Sunak, who visited California with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, is known to favour cycle classes as a way of keeping fit.

He is now back at work following his break in California, where he and his wife have an apartment.

The Prime Minister’s predecessor Liz Truss is also a Swiftie and was once photographed alongside the star.

During the occasionally bitter 2022 Tory leadership contest, Mr Sunak said: “I agree with Liz on far more than we disagree on – and I don’t just mean our shared love for Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift.”