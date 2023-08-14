Conservatives’ health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane will run to be MP

The Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane will run to be an MP at the next general election.

The MSP has been chosen as the Tories’ candidate for East Renfrewshire, which is currently held by the SNP’s Kirsten Oswald.

Elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021 as an MSP for the Glasgow region, he continues to work part-time as a GP.

Dr Gulhane urged those who wanted to unseat the SNP to back his party.

He said: “I was delighted to be selected by local members to stand in East Renfrewshire at the general election and I am going to fight hard on their behalf to win the seat back from the SNP.

“Elections have always been close here and one thing is clear: only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives in East Renfrewshire can unseat the warring and scandal-ridden SNP. A vote for anyone else risks letting them back in.

“The people of East Renfrewshire want, and deserve, an MP focused on their real priorities – like the global cost-of-living crisis and public services – rather than one obsessed with pushing for another divisive independence referendum.”

He added: “As a practising NHS GP, I understand the priorities of local people and I have a proven track record of working hard on the issues that matter to them.

“In the Scottish Parliament, I have held the SNP-Green Government to account over its shambolic management of our NHS, which people across Scotland rely on every day.”

The Tories’ Paul Masterton won in East Renfrewshire at the 2017 election before the SNP took the seat in 2019.

Ms Oswald secured a majority of 5,426, as Labour came in third with 12.4% of the vote.