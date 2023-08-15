Electric car race gave Scotland’s economy £31m boost, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric car race gave Scotland’s economy £31m boost, figures show

By Press Association
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan hailed the event (Jane Barlow/PA)
An electric car race held in a former coalmine gave Scotland’s economy a £31 million boost, according to YouGov.

Extreme E’s Hydro X Prix was held in the former open-cast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway, which will be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) plant and wind farm.

The off-road rally in May promoted electric vehicles, and bosses hope it could return to Scotland next year.

An Economic Impact Study carried out by YouGov showed it contributed a £31.06 million total economic boost to Scotland, including through tourism.

Organisers worked to target the impact of climate change on salmon stocks, using sensors to monitor acidity and pollution in the River Nith, and planted more than 1,000 native trees in the region.

The championship was attended by Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan, and Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

Extreme E rally, Scotland
Extreme E during the Scotland X-Prix (Handout/PA)

Ali Russell, managing director at Extreme E, said: “The YouGov Sport Report Economic Impact Study for the Hydro X Prix illustrates the positive financial impact an Extreme E race has had on Scotland, particular to the local economy, which is very satisfying.

“We are hugely proud that the Hydro X Prix achieved such impactful economic results, and delivered so many wider benefits to the country as a whole.

“Holding an international motorsport event in Scotland, while raising awareness of the country and Extreme E’s shared commitments to sustainability, renewable energy initiatives and e-mobility, was an ambitious project, but one in which we were able to deliver successfully.

“Extreme E has asked for a discussion with the government about the possibility of the race returning to Scotland next year.

“Although other countries are interested in securing a race, this Scottish location is very special and, with some modest investment from government, we could repeat this incredible event.”

Ms McAllan said: “As an off-road rally series which focuses on the promotion of electric vehicles and clean energy innovations, the former mine was the perfect natural amphitheatre to showcase the necessary industry transition to move from fossil fuels to clean energy futures, and the central role Scotland wants to play in that just transition.

“As part of its environmental legacy initiative, the all-electric off-road racing series began a multi-stage project to mitigate the effects of climate change on local salmon stocks.

“Partnering with the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board, the aim is to reverse the impact of climate change through community engagement, education, and the application of science.”

Mr Jack said: “Scotland’s green energy potential is at the heart of the UK Government’s plans to deliver energy security, drive investment and grow the economy by developing clean domestic power sources.

“From the carbon capture sector where we are progressing at pace and investing up to £20 billion to help decarbonise our industries, to offshore wind, funding for low carbon hydrogen projects, and making the Contracts for Difference round an annual event, Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs.

“I’m also pleased that Extreme E is helping the long-term transformation of the River Nith area that will help protect wild Atlantic salmon stocks.”