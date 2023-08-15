Hip fracture patients waiting longer for hospital admission, figures show

The proportion of hip fracture patients in Scotland seen within the four-hour target dropped by more than 25% in 2022 compared with the previous year, figures show.

Statistics published by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 34.9% of patients with fractured hips were admitted to hospital within the target time, compared to 61.2% the previous year.

The figures also show a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from emergency departments from around eight in 10 to around six in 10.

Instances of hip fractures also increased by 584, rising from 7,796 in 2021 to 8,380 the following year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures involve ‘thousands of patients in pain’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures represent “thousands of patients in pain”.

He added: “As health secretary, Humza Yousaf oversaw the introduction of a so-called NHS recovery plan that has proven to be simply unfit for purpose.

“The legacy of his disastrous stint in charge of our health service is longer waits for treatment and longer stays in hospital for those who make it there.

“Humza Yousaf needs to admit his failings and get serious about these patients’ health needs.

“It’s also time to review whether the national falls and fractures strategy is working and whether changes are needed in the new strategy that will come into effect from 2024.”