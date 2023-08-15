Hip fracture patients waiting longer for hospital admission, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Hip fracture patients waiting longer for hospital admission, figures show

By Press Association
The figures focus on treatment times for hip fracture patients (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures focus on treatment times for hip fracture patients (Jeff Moore/PA)

The proportion of hip fracture patients in Scotland seen within the four-hour target dropped by more than 25% in 2022 compared with the previous year, figures show.

Statistics published by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 34.9% of patients with fractured hips were admitted to hospital within the target time, compared to 61.2% the previous year.

The figures also show a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from emergency departments from around eight in 10 to around six in 10.

Instances of hip fractures also increased by 584, rising from 7,796 in 2021 to 8,380 the following year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures involve ‘thousands of patients in pain’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures represent “thousands of patients in pain”.

He added: “As health secretary, Humza Yousaf oversaw the introduction of a so-called NHS recovery plan that has proven to be simply unfit for purpose.

“The legacy of his disastrous stint in charge of our health service is longer waits for treatment and longer stays in hospital for those who make it there.

“Humza Yousaf needs to admit his failings and get serious about these patients’ health needs.

“It’s also time to review whether the national falls and fractures strategy is working and whether changes are needed in the new strategy that will come into effect from 2024.”