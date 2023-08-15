Union anger as zero-hours contracts in Scotland increase

Unions have hit out after figures showed the number of people employed on zero-hours contracts in Scotland has increased this year.

ONS data showed 109,000 people in Scotland were in this type of employment in the second quarter of 2023, up from 105,000 in the first three months of the year.

As a percentage of people in employment, this stands at 4.1% – ahead of the equivalent figures in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland’s figures are higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The figures are based on responses to the labour force survey and are dependent on people being aware their contract is zero-hours.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) said governments in both Edinburgh and London needed to take action to reduce the use of zero-hours contracts.

General secretary Roz Foyer said: “It’s a scourge on our society that precarious zero-hours contracts continue to be on the rise in Scotland.

“This is a record our nation doesn’t need nor should want. There is nothing to celebrate or to be proud of when workers have their agency stripped of them and power handed to employers.

“We have seen some stunning successes of organised, unionised precarious workers fighting and winning improved terms and conditions within their workplace. That fight continues.

“Whilst the Scottish Government must do all it can with the levers it has to prevent these contracts, the ultimate responsibility lies at Westminster.”

She added: “The case for the devolution of employment law to the Scottish Parliament is now unanswerable and any incoming Labour Government should seek to commit to this at the earliest possible opportunity within power.”

Tam Wilson, coordinator of the STUC’s Better than Zero campaign, said: “It would be far more prudent for employers to reach agreements with their workforce on set working patterns, including delivering basic workplace rights like sick and holiday pay.

“Workers throughout the country are getting organised to demand better from their employers and governments.

“Sending zero-hours contracts back to the Dickensian age where they belong is just one part of that.”