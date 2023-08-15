FCA: One in 10 interest-only mortgage holders may be ‘overly optimistic’ on debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA: One in 10 interest-only mortgage holders may be ‘overly optimistic’ on debt

By Press Association
Taking an interest-only mortgage can mean lower monthly payments (Peter Byrne/PA)
Taking an interest-only mortgage can mean lower monthly payments (Peter Byrne/PA)

One in 10 interest-only mortgage holders might be “overly optimistic” about paying off their debt when the time comes, the City watchdog has suggested.

The Financial Conduct Authority urged those with interest-only mortgages to discuss options with their banks.

People with those loans pay only the interest on their loan every month, rather than paying the interest and also paying down their loan. However, by the time the period comes to an end they need to pay off the loan.

It means that their monthly payments are smaller, but as a whole the mortgage will be more expensive as they pay interest on the full amount they borrowed for the full term of the mortgage.

House roofs
The number of interest-only mortgages has halved since 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Research commissioned by the FCA showed that 82% of borrowers were confident that they could repay what is left on their loan at the end of the mortgage term.

“However, the research suggests this may be overly optimistic – while 36% of borrowers expected some shortfall, modelling suggests this could be closer to 46%,” the FCA said on Tuesday.

“Borrowers without a repayment plan are encouraged to speak to their lender to discuss their options,” it added.

“Simply speaking to your lender will not affect your credit rating, and steps can be taken now to provide a greater range of options at the end of the mortgage term.”

Data crunched by the FCA showed that there were 774,000 purely interest-only mortgages at the end of June last year. There were also 240,000 part interest-only mortgages.

This is around half the number that existed in 2015, the FCA said.

According to an online survey with 987 usable answers carried out by Opinium in January, 17% of participants said they took out an interest-only mortgage because it was the only type they could afford.

The most common reason for choosing an interest-only mortgage was due to “advice from adviser or broker”, at 31%, the research found.

FCA director of retail banking David Geale said: “While it is encouraging to see the number of interest-only mortgages reducing faster than expected, with the majority of loans being paid off or transferred to other products, the challenge remains for a significant number of borrowers.

“Taking an interest-only mortgage can mean lower monthly payments, but borrowers need a plan to repay the outstanding balance when the mortgage comes to an end.

“If you have an interest-only mortgage and are unsure if your current plan is sufficient, speak to your lender as soon as possible to discuss your options.”