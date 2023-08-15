Inflation expected to slow down again after energy price fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Inflation expected to slow down again after energy price fall

By Press Association
A fall in energy bills is expected to drive a decrease in the rate of inflation for July (Yui Mok/PA)
A fall in energy bills is expected to drive a decrease in the rate of inflation for July (Yui Mok/PA)

Official figures are set to reveal another slowdown in inflation on Wednesday after energy prices decreased in July.

It comes after another record increase in wages placed further pressure on the Bank of England to grapple with inflation and continue with recent increases to interest rates.

The consensus among economists is that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation of 6.7% for July, down from 7.9% in the previous month.

The fall will be partly down to a reduction in energy prices, after volatility sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine eased back.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

From the start of July, the average price for each unit of electricity that someone uses was slashed to 30p per unit, while gas prices fell to 8p per unit, meaning the average annual energy bill for a household dropped to £2,074 from the capped rate of £2,500.

Food and core goods inflation have also both slowed, according to latest industry survey data.

Rishi Sunak said the Government will “stick to the plan” irrespective of the latest inflation reading, as he seeks to meet his pledge to halve the inflation rate this year.

He said: “We are making progress, the last set of numbers we had showed that inflation was falling faster than people expected.

“The plan is working. I think there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“If we get through this, people will really start to see the benefit in their bank accounts, in their pockets, as inflation starts to fall.”

On Tuesday, the ONS revealed that regular pay growth, which excludes bonuses, reached a record 7.8% compared with a year earlier, for the quarter to June.

However, once inflation is taken into account, real wages were down by 0.6%.

Separate data on Tuesday from analysts at Kantar also recorded that the price of groceries slowed for the fifth consecutive month in the four weeks to August 6, but at 12.7% higher year-on-year it was significantly ahead of wage inflation.

Economists have said Tuesday’s wage inflation data will put further pressure on the Bank of England to ensure it can bring inflation under control, as it attempts to drag it back towards its 2% target rate.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has already issued 14 interest rate hikes in a row to take the current base rate to a 15-year high of 5.25%.

The Bank of England is “nailed on” to increase interest rates in September, even if the ONS reports another sharp slowdown in inflation on Wednesday, according to James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

“Overall, despite the apparent weakening in hiring and ongoing improvement in worker supply, the Bank will remain focused on wages,” he said.

“When it comes to Wednesday’s CPI figures, we think there’s some scope for a positive surprise on services inflation, but ultimately a September rate hike still looks nailed on.”