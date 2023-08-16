Call for August 16 to be national litter day due to delayed DRS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for August 16 to be national litter day due to delayed DRS

By Press Association
A charity blamed both governments for the delays (Andrew Milligan/PA)
August 16 should become Scotland’s annual national litter day, a charity has suggested, marking one of the days the deposit return scheme (DRS) was initially meant to begin.

While the scheme has been delayed several times, the date of August 16 2023 was announced at the end of 2021.

The start date was later pushed back to March 2024.

Following the UK Government’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme, it was again delayed to October 2025 at the earliest.

Action to Protect Rural Scotland said the repeated delays had led to millions of drinks cans and bottles going to waste.

Director Dr Kat Jones said: “Every day, more than 2.5 million cans and bottles are wasted across Scotland, resources lost to landfill and incineration or abandoned in our environment.

“Today should have been the day we started, as a society, to get on top of this problem via deposit return, but a combination of corporate lobbying, Westminster interference and Scottish Government timidity means it’s business as usual yet again.

“With that in mind, we think this date is a fitting day to mark Scotland’s first National Litter Day.

“A day when the lobbyists who sought to block Scotland’s deposit return scheme can congratulate themselves on the success of their campaign, while our communities and environment suffer another year with so much avoidable litter.”

She added: “At any point UK ministers could abandon their disruptive ban on the inclusion of glass, and at any point Scottish ministers could bring in deposits on cans and plastic bottles.

“If neither change their approach many more national litter days await Scotland’s towns, beaches and countryside.”