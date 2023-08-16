Independence support up but Labour narrows gap behind SNP, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Independence support up but Labour narrows gap behind SNP, poll suggests

By Press Association
A general election is expected next year (Rui Vieira/PA)
A general election is expected next year (Rui Vieira/PA)

Support for Scottish independence has risen while the gap between the SNP and Labour at Westminster has slimmed, a new poll suggests.

A YouGov survey of 1,086 people in Scotland conducted between August 3 and August 8 found 48% of decided respondents support independence while 52% are against in.

The figure has increased since a previous poll in April found 46% support a split from the UK.

Keir Starmer
The poll suggests Labour’s popularity in Scotland has increased, shrinking the SNP’s lead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But despite the increase in support for the SNP’s driving cause, the party’s favourability ahead of the next general election has dropped from 37% to 36% – while those voting Labour increased from 28% to 32%, a gap of just 4%.

The SNP’s fortunes at Holyrood, however, appear better, with overall support for the party increasing.

In the constituency vote, SNP support rose from 38% in April to 41%, while it increased from 30% to 32% in the regional vote.

YouGov also asked if there should be another vote on Scottish independence, with 48% of respondents saying it should happen in the next five years compared to 41% who said it should not, while 11% said they do not know.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf has seen his popularity increase – but it remains well behind that of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon (PA)

The vast majority of people said they do not want to see another vote this year – as was former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s plan – with 66% against such a move, 24% backing it and 10% saying they do not know.

Ms Sturgeon also saw her personal approval rating increase, despite having been arrested in relation to the SNP finance probe and later released without charge pending further investigation.

Some 44% of respondents have a favourable view of Ms Sturgeon, compared to 36% in a similar poll in June, while 49% have an unfavourable view, down from 52%.

First Minister Humza Yousaf also saw his favourability increase, rising from 28% to 33%, compared to a drop from 51% to 47% among those who do not view him favourably, although his popularity remains some way off his predecessor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s favourability dropped from 22% to 21%, while his unfavourability rating rose sharply from 63% to 72%.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saw both his favourability and unfavourability ratings increase, from 33% to 36% and 47% to 51% respectively.