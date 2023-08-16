Sunak ‘woefully out of touch’ with energy bill remarks, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘woefully out of touch’ with energy bill remarks, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
A party spokeswoman said the Prime Minister ‘just does not get it’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “woefully out of touch”, after claiming people do not fully understand the level of Government support for household energy bills.

The Prime Minister made the comments during a business event in Leicestershire, speaking as the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed inflation slowed to 6.8% in July.

But many people are still feeling the pinch after months of soaring costs and the figure is significantly above the Government’s 2% inflation target.

The Prime Minister was defending the Government’s response to inflation and the cost of living, as he stressed the scale of state support on energy bills.

According to the BBC, he told the event: “A typical family will have had about half their energy bills paid for by the Government over the past several months – that’s worth £1,500 to a typical family.

“Now you wouldn’t have quite seen that because you would have still just got your energy bill, it would have been very high and you’d have been, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on’, but what you wouldn’t have realised, maybe, is that before that even happened, £1,500 had been lopped off, and the Government had covered it.”

He told the event “no-one quite understands the scale of what we’ve done”.

PA infographic showing UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

But the Liberal Democrats accused the Prime Minister of being out of touch.

The party’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: “Sunak’s comments are woefully out of touch.

“Does he expect the public to give the Conservative Party a pat on the back for crashing the economy and adding hundreds of pounds a month to people’s mortgages?

“He just does not get it.”

Under the Energy Price Guarantee, households were partly shielded from rising prices, with the scheme limiting annual energy costs to £2,500 for the average household – subsidising Ofgem’s price cap.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Sunak welcomed the inflation figures, insisting that his plan “is working”.

“If we stick to the plan I’ve set out, we’ll get it done,” he tweeted.