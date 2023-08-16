Which? research reveals retailers selling cheapest school uniforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Which? research reveals retailers selling cheapest school uniforms

By Press Association
Which? said it had analysed different retailers to see where the cheapest school uniform items were (Nick Ansell/PA)
Which? said it had analysed different retailers to see where the cheapest school uniform items were (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sainsbury’s is the cheapest place to buy school uniforms while Next is the most expensive at more than double the price, according to research.

Consumer group Which? analysed the costs of a selection of essential school uniform items for nine-year-olds at eight supermarkets and clothing retailers.

The items included two each of pinafore dresses, polo shirts, skirts, sweatshirts, boys’ trousers and girls’ trousers.

The group said its research showed that at a time when household budgets are being “battered by an unrelenting cost-of-living crisis”, money will go further at some retailers than others.

Which? said Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s was the cheapest, costing a total of £47.

At Next, the same selection cost £102, the group said, although it noted that due to some of the items being sold individually rather than in multipacks, it had to double the price of a single item to allow for comparison.

Second-cheapest was Morrisons, costing £48.95, followed by George clothing at Asda, F&F Clothing at Tesco, Matalan, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis’s Anyday range, Which? said.

The consumer group said Morrisons and Tesco prices were shared directly with Which? on July 26, while they checked the prices of items from the rest of the retailers on August 9.

The group said its analysis focused only on the prices of items, rather than any differences in the quality, comfort or durability.

Sainsbury’s was found to sell the cheapest school uniforms, according to Which? analysis (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sainsbury’s sold the cheapest school uniforms, according to Which? analysis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aldi and Lidl were also cited as selling cheap uniforms, but were not included in the Which? analysis as the group said the supermarkets tend to have “special buy” deals which sell out quickly and are generally not restocked.

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “School uniforms don’t come cheap – especially if you have to buy them for more than one child. Household budgets have been battered by an unrelenting cost-of-living crisis, but our latest research shows some retailers will help your money go further than others.

“Parents and guardians can also save money by buying second-hand, opting for multipacks, choosing longer-lasting options such as trousers with a hem that can be let down, and of course, keeping an eye out for special offers.”

In June, a charity warned that parents were still having to spend “exorbitant amounts” on school uniform despite changes introduced last year aimed at keeping costs down.

The Children’s Society said its research suggested parents and carers of secondary school children were paying on average £422 per year on uniform, and around £287 for primary school children.

It said the high costs were partly due to the requirement from some schools for branded items which have to be bought from specialist shops rather than supermarkets or high-street chains.

A Department for Education spokesperson said at the time that it expected schools in England to comply with its uniforms guidance – which requires schools to keep branded uniform items to a minimum and allow more high-street options – by September.