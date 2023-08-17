Student hit by long Covid wins university place after losing months of schooling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student hit by long Covid wins university place after losing months of schooling

By Press Association
Student Jake Zibe battled through long Covid to win a place at university to study computer science (Dame Allan’s Schools/PA)
A student who lost months of schooling due to long Covid and had to cram his A-level learning into just a year is celebrating after winning a place at university.

Jake Zibe, 18, contracted coronavirus in his first week of sixth form at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle and was left bedridden.

Feeling better but not fully recovered last summer, he was given the option of re-sitting his first year of sixth form, but instead opted to catch up by cramming two years into one.

After taking extra lessons over last summer, which continued during lunchtimes and after school this year, he has achieved an A in biology, a B in geography and a C in maths, earning him a place at Sheffield Hallam University to study computer science.

Will Scott, principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “The pandemic had already impacted Jake’s GCSE years, with home learning enforced during lockdown and exams cancelled, so for the virus to then have such a devastating effect on his health and wellbeing during his A-level years was exceptionally difficult for him.

“However, Jake has shown incredible strength of character and worked exceptionally hard for today’s results. He should feel very proud of himself.

“His focus and determination to succeed will serve him well in life.”

Jake, from Gosforth, Newcastle, recalled how his health declined with Covid: “I ended up completely bedridden, on steroids and other medication, and unable to return to school for months.

“Even when I was able to slowly return to school on some days, I had zero energy and struggled to stay awake and focused during lessons. The moment I’d get home I’d sleep for hours.

“The fatigue lasted for months on end and still affects me now.”

He added: “I was faced with the stark reality of having to retake Year 12 but felt determined not to let the condition rob me of a year of my life.

“With Dame Allan’s support, I did all I could to catch up over the summer holiday before starting Year 13 and then received extra lunchtime and after school tuition, which was a huge help.”

He said pupils in his year have faced huge challenges due to Covid, with both their GCSEs and A-levels affected.

“It was particularly bad during our GCSEs when we were completely isolated and not seeing our friends,” he said.

“Life is more normal now, but it is still not completely there for a lot of people.”