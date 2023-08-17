Motorcyclists to protest against ‘cash grab’ Ulez expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclists to protest against ‘cash grab’ Ulez expansion

By Press Association
Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to ride together in protest against the extension of the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (James Manning/PA)
Motorcyclists opposed to the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) will ride together on the M25 motorway on Sunday.

They will gather at six locations on the outskirts of the capital before descending on Surrey’s Box Hill.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will extend the Ulez zone to cover the entire city from August 29.

Non-compliant vehicles that enter the zone are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or face a fine.

Protest organiser Phil Elliott, 59, who has been campaigning against vehicle emissions-based charging in London since 2007, branded Ulez expansion “a complete and utter cash grab”.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s been various protests around London. Being a bike rider myself I thought I’d throw myself in there and do one.

“It’s people like us who stand at protests in the rain in Trafalgar Square, shouting and hollering, that have made politicians react.

“You need to have pressure on those in power to get policy change.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will extend Ulez to cover the whole of London from August 29 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month urged Mr Khan to “think twice” about Ulez expansion, while on Monday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested cities should look at other options for tackling air pollution.

Mr Khan has previously admitted his decision to expand the Ulez was “very difficult” but insisted it would “see five million more Londoners being able to breathe cleaner air”.

Asked how many motorcyclists he expected to take part in Sunday’s event, Mr Elliott said: “A couple of thousand. But it’s been tweeted far and wide.

“I’ve never seen anything advertised quite as big as this.”

Transport for London (TfL) says motorbikes must meet Euro 3 emissions standards to avoid the Ulez charge, which generally means those registered from July 2007.

Mr Elliott said: “Motorbikes are part of the solution not the problem.

“Two wheels, an engine and the ability to move easily around should be promoted not penalised.

“For many, motorbikes are a passion, a lifestyle or a necessity that have been proven to reduce congestion and pollution.”

Alan Miller, co-founder of libertarian campaign group Together, which is supporting the protest, said: “The motorbike is synonymous with freedom and fun.

“From the Triumph to the Norton, as well as Vespas, the United Kingdom has had a love affair with motorcycles since the late 19th century.

“Hugely popular and part of our culture and way of life, they are also now coming under attack by Sadiq Khan’s unnecessary, undemocratic, unjustified and unfair Ulez imposition.”