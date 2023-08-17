US student stranded at Somerset school credits lockdowns for exam success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US student stranded at Somerset school credits lockdowns for exam success

By Press Association
US student Finn Bennett credits the Covid-19 lockdowns with improving his exam grades (Millfield School/PA)
US student Finn Bennett credits the Covid-19 lockdowns with improving his exam grades (Millfield School/PA)

A US student who was stranded in the UK for a year during the pandemic has credited that period as the catalyst for his excellent A-level results.

Finn Bennett, from Maine, achieved A, A and B in government and politics, business and economics A-levels.

The teenager said his experience at school and hard work during the pandemic supercharged his predicted GCSE grades during the Covid-19 pandemic from a 4 to a 9 – the highest grade possible.

The 18-year-old did not see his family for an entire year while attending Millfield School, in Somerset, as he could not fly home due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

He is celebrating his results at home in the US and has an academic scholarship to study at The University of Virginia where he hopes to major in finance and eventually pursue a career in investment banking.

Mr Bennett joined Millfield in September 2018 for Year 9.

In late 2020, thinking that pandemic lockdowns were over, he returned to Millfield to prepare for his GCSEs, having been managing the five-hour time difference between the UK and Maine since the first lockdown.

But as the lockdowns continued, he remained in the UK, staying in Millfield boarding house St Anne’s, which had been home to his father Guy 30 years earlier.

During the lockdown he stayed on site, took classes during the day, and bonded with fellow students still living at Millfield by playing various sports and games in the evenings.

It was during that time that Mr Bennett discovered his passion for business studies.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

“I wasn’t that interested in business but my business teachers, Mr Owlett and Mrs Cox, really inspired me,” he said.

“I missed home at the time but being stuck in the UK ended up really helping my results – in many subjects I went from a grade 4 all the way up to a 9.”

He said that by boarding at Millfield he made close friends.

“The diversity of people who attend Millfield allows you to become friends with people you maybe wouldn’t come across if you attended a local day school,” he said.

“Being on campus all the time enables you to get more involved with opportunities and events going on around the school – in that way, Millfield is a great preparation for university as you get that all-rounded campus experience.

“When I first came to Millfield I was quite shy but the independence that boarding gives you really made me come out of my shell and embrace the opportunities on offer.”