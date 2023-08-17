Ex-Labour leader Dugdale’s independence stance ‘moved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ex-Labour leader Dugdale’s independence stance ‘moved’

By Press Association
Kezia Dugdale was speaking during an event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (PA)


Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told how her stance on independence has “moved”, as she said she can no longer make the case for staying in the UK with the same strength as she did in the run-up to the 2014 referendum.

Ms Dugdale said while she feels Scots will get to have a second vote on the future of the UK, she does not believe another referendum will take place within the next decade.

“I don’t think either the Labour Party or the Conservative Government will concede a referendum,” the former politician said.

Asked directly how she will vote if there is another ballot on independence, Ms Dugdale said she will “decide at the time”.

Ms Dugdale, who is married to SNP MSP and Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, spent eight years as a Labour MSP and led the party in Scotland between 2015 and 2017.

However she has not been a member of Labour for three years, citing her pro-European politics as the reason for quitting.

Despite this, she said she “desperately” wants Sir Keir Starmer to win the next general election “because I want the Tories out of office”.

Ms Dugdale, now director of the John Smith Centre at the University of Glasgow and also a professor of practice in public service at the university, was speaking during an event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

While she stressed she is now outside of party politics, she said: “If you are presented with a binary choice between an independent Scotland in a progressive Europe or little Boris Brexit Britain, I know where my cards would fall down.

“I also know I couldn’t argue with the same strength for the union that I did in 2014 now.

Ms Dugdale married SNP minister Jenny Gilruth last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“That doesn’t mean I’m ready to vote Yes, there are big, big questions we need to debate as a country and resolve.

“So I have moved… we have to keep talking about some of these big issues in the country, but not just purely through that Yes/No lens.”

Ms Dugdale also spoke about the need for more social housing, saying: “For me we have to build more houses if we have got any hope to eradicate poverty and inequality.”

She backed calls made by the SNP for the Scottish Parliament to be given powers over immigration and employment legislation.

She told the event: “I want to see a Scottish Parliament with greatly more powers than it has just now. I was arguing back in 2012 for the Scottish Parliament to have powers over things like  employment legislation. I lost that argument then.

“For me it is an absolute no-brainer that the Scottish Parliament should have employment and immigration powers now, immediately.”

However speaking during a visit to Glasgow on Thursday, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner dismissed calls for employment law to be devolved, saying she wants “employment law across the whole of the United Kingdom to be uplifted and better” under a future Labour government.