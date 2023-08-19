Sarwar: I have open arms for independence supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar: I have open arms for independence supporters

By Press Association
The Scottish Labour leader was speaking to the Herald (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said his arms are open to independence supporters.

His party began a spiral into third place in Scotland following the 2014 referendum on separation, powered by voters who changed their view on the constitution and cast their votes for the SNP.

Speaking to the Herald, the Labour leader reiterated his opposition to independence, but said that “doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to support independence, or the right to wish a referendum at some point in the future”.

He said: “I’ve been really honest with people. I don’t support independence; I don’t support a referendum.

“But that doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to support independence, or the right to wish a referendum at some point in the future.

“I have an open-arms approach towards people who don’t share our view of the constitution.

“The Tories say we’re weak on the Union, which is nonsense, and the SNP say we’re hostile to people who support independence. I’m not hostile to anyone.”

The leader said he was not trying to persuade voters they were “wrong on independence”, but he was trying to convince them that “Labour can provide good governance for Scotland”.

He added: “I won’t pretend that Labour has not been in a divided, toxic place in the last 10 years, but I don’t think anyone can say I’ve been factional and tribal in my leadership.

“I think people can see that the Labour Party is back on the pitch and that we’re competing to win elections again.

“And that we can get rid of this rotten, economically illiterate, morally bankrupt Tory Government.”

Voters, he added, were coming back to Labour to send a message to the SNP.

“I think there’s a large chunk of people who would have been hostile to us around 2014-2015 and who would have been strong supporters of independence,” he said.

“But they’re now saying openly that while they still like and support the idea of independence and want a referendum at some point in the future, the SNP has lost its way, and that it’s time for a change.”

Mr Sarwar was speaking as his party is locked in a by-election campaign in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, with Labour and the SNP expected to be the frontrunners.

The contest is a key indicator of any potential Labour revival north of the border, with a YouGov poll this week putting the party just four percentage points behind the SNP at a Westminster election.