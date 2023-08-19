Rishi Sunak tells Lionesses ‘whole nation is rooting for you’ in World Cup final

The Prime Minister has told England’s Lionesses that the “whole nation is rooting for you” as they prepare to take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

In a letter, Rishi Sunak wished England boss Sarina Wiegman and her players good luck for the final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, telling them: “You’ve made us all proud.”

The Lionesses’ appearance in the World Cup final means a senior England side could be crowned world champions for the first time since the men’s team triumphed in 1966.

It is the first time either a men’s or women’s England XI have played in a World Cup final since Bobby Moore lifted the trophy at Wembley 57 years ago.

Mr Sunak has opted not to attend the southern hemisphere final in person, sending Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to Australia to represent the UK Government.

Addressing the letter to “Sarina and all our Lionesses”, the Prime Minister said: “On behalf of the entire country, I want to wish you the best of luck against Spain in the World Cup final!

“Once again, this summer, you’ve made us all proud.

“From beating the Aussies in their own backyard to winning that penalty shoot-out, you have inspired us with your skill, teamwork and courage.

“This weekend, like millions of others, I will be watching and cheering you on.

“But whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy: that every girl in this country will have equal access to all school sport, including football.”

Mr Sunak’s X account posted a video of him reading the letter aloud interspersed with clips of him meeting young female footballers and football fans and clips of the Lionesses during the tournament.

He praised the Lionesses for using their Women’s Euros win last year as a springboard to lobby for better access for women and girls to play sport, highlighting how the finalists had “faced down outdated attitudes” and that their international careers had been “earned against the odds”.

But I know there is only one thing on all our minds – the mighty @Lionesses You’ve inspired millions over the last few weeks. We know you can go one step further this weekend and make history down under. We’ll all be watching. Come on England! 🦁🦁🦁https://t.co/7aKcUtkhFI — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2023

Mr Sunak, a Southampton FC supporter, continued: “For my daughters, and for every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch.

“So – in a way – you’ve already brought football home.

“All that remains is to bring the trophy home too — and the whole nation is rooting for you. Thank you – and good luck!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer echoed similar sentiments in his letter to the Lionesses as he told them that “everyone back in England is with you all the way”.

Sir Keir said: “No matter what happens on Sunday, the whole country will always be grateful to you for ensuring a generation of youngsters walk taller and prouder.

“Just as for previous games we will be tuning in as a family, kicking every ball while trying to keep a lid on our nerves. Millions of households will be doing the same.”