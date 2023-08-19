Citizens Advice Scotland warns of funding pressure amid ‘tidal wave of demand’

Citizens Advice Scotland has warned of a funding crisis and called for more support as demand for its services peaked this year.

Clients were said to be at “crisis point” with a record 100,000 pieces of advice issued in one month alone, while staff across the Citizens Advice Network faced their own concerns over job stability.

Demand peaked in March, with the highest numbers of visitors in nearly four years, but the charity said staff faced “draining” workloads and concerns over short-term contracts.

Last year, a sixth of people who sought help benefitted financially in the region of £4,200, which was described as “life-changing”.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) called for more funding as part of its submission to Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee’s pre-budget scrutiny call for evidence.

A report from the Scottish Energy Insights and Co-ordination Group (SEIC) also warned about insecurity of funding in the sector.

The report warned that “many advice agencies and advisers themselves operate on short-term contracts, with associated short-term bidding, recruitment and reporting all taking time away from service delivery for clients”.

The group also noted that “funding is typically offered within single financial years; even if funding is renewed, short-term contracts make it challenging to offer long-term contracts to advisers.

“This, in turn, leads to staff turnover, particularly in smaller organisations.”

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “It’s not just that CABs are dealing with more cases, they are dealing with more complex cases with clients often presenting at crisis point.

“That takes a toll and is made all the more draining when your own job security is only guaranteed year to year.

“Too often advice agencies find themselves issuing redundancy notices to their own staff because there isn’t security of funding.

“It isn’t morally acceptable, or economically optimal, for advisers helping people with employment rights and income maximisation to be unsure of their own job security and income every single year.

“Services are currently underfunded versus demand, and this demand will not end once the cost-of-living crisis headlines do.

“We recognise there is pressure on budgets, however CABs are facing a tidal wave of demand and the outcomes advisers deliver are second to none.

“Last year, one in six people who sought advice saw a financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200.

“That’s life-changing money for people having to choose between putting the heating on and putting food on the table.

“There’s no capability issue with CABs, but there is a growing capacity concern.

“Multi-year, flexible funding, ensuring CABs have the security on flexibility to deliver for people, would make a massive difference.”

Housing Minister Paul McLennan MSP, the minister with responsibility for debt advice, commented: “I understand the huge pressure on advice services in the current cost of living crisis. They play a critical role in helping people access the support and information they need.

“This year the Scottish Government is investing over £12.3 million in a range of advice services providing free income maximisation, welfare and debt advice. This includes more than £4.45 million to CAS and the network of Bureaux for the Money Talk Team, which offers free confidential and holistic advice to help people reduce their outgoings, access benefits and grants they may be entitled to and deal with debt problems.

“The primary funder of advice services remains local authorities and the Scottish Government provides funding to support vulnerable and low income people as part of the block grant provided to all local authorities through the annual local government finance settlement.”