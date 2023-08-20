Bank holiday not planned if Lionesses win World Cup, says Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bank holiday not planned if Lionesses win World Cup, says Culture Secretary

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Lionesses’ achievement will be marked (Jeff Moore/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Lionesses’ achievement will be marked (Jeff Moore/PA)

A Cabinet minister has ruled out adding an extra bank holiday to the calendar to allow the public to celebrate should England win Sunday’s World Cup final.

There had been calls from Opposition politicians, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, for a national day off in the Lionesses’ honour if the England women’s side beat Spain in Sydney, Australia.

But Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who, along with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, is representing the UK Government at the final, said a bank holiday is not under consideration.

Speaking to the PA news agency before kick-off, Ms Frazer said: “We will definitely be celebrating the victory of the Lionesses, whether they win in the final or not, they’ve done a tremendous amount of work to get to this stage, and we will be marking it definitely in some way.

“A bank holiday isn’t something that we’re considering at the moment.”

Since calls for an extra bank holiday were first made last week, the Government has pushed back against the idea, but insisted it would find the “right way to celebrate” if the Lionesses emerge victorious.

The response comes after the UK economy contracted in May due to a downturn in productivity after an additional bank holiday was created for the King’s coronation.

Opposition leader Sir Keir on Wednesday called for a celebratory bank holiday should Sarina Wiegman’s side secure the first world championship by an England football senior team since 1966.

King Charles III coronation
The coronation bank holiday in May caused the UK economy to contract (Kin Cheung/PA)

On Twitter, Sir Keir said: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything… but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey made a similar call, saying: “Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to be celebrated with a bank holiday.”

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha suggested, in an interview with Channel 4, that ministers “wouldn’t think twice” about a bank holiday to celebrate if it was the men’s senior team lifting the World Cup.

Official figures showed the UK economy contracted in May after businesses across the country downed tools for the coronation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.1% for the month, after increasing by 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics said.

The contraction was driven by the extra bank holiday weekend for the royal occasion, meaning sectors like construction and finance lost a working day in the month.

A 2010 House of Commons library report said the then government estimated an additional bank holiday would cost the economy £2.9 billion.