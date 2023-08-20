Lionesses deserve honours after World Cup final run, says Labour leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lionesses deserve honours after World Cup final run, says Labour leader

By Press Association
Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze were made MBEs by the Prince of Wales in May (Andrew Matthews/PA)


Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has become the first out of the blocks to call for the Lionesses to be given honours after they came runners-up in the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman’s England side suffered disappointment after losing 1-0 to Spain in the final held in Sydney, Australia.

But Sir Keir said the Lionesses had “galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement” after becoming the first senior women’s England team to make the final two in a World Cup competition.

The Opposition leader said there was “no doubt” that they should be given gongs to mark their second place achievement.

Members of the Lionesses team found themselves recognised after their Euro 2022 victory last year.

Captain Leah Williamson, who was forced to miss the World Cup through injury, was among four European Championship winners to be named in the New Year Honours List.

She was made an OBE while her teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all made MBEs.

Mead missed out on a spot in the squad that flew to Australia due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while striker White retired from football in August 2022, a month after the Euros win over Germany at Wembley.

Bronze and Mead were made MBEs by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle in May.

Wiegman, the team’s Dutch head coach, also received an accolade as part of the New Year Honours 2022, after the Foreign Office made her an honorary CBE.

Fans watch Australia v England
Sir Keir Starmer said the Lionesses had inspired women and girls to take up football (Victoria Jones/PA)

While they missed out on World Cup glory at Stadium Australia on Sunday, avid football fan Sir Keir said new honours should be handed out in recognition of the impact the Lionesses’ final run had had on the nation.

He said: “They’ve inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport, and to remove any doubt in their minds that they too can go all the way in their chosen field.

“There’s no doubt that they should be recognised by the honours system.”

After Sunday’s final whistle, Sir Keir tweeted that the result was “heartbreaking”.

He added: “So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country.

“This is just the beginning for the Lionesses.”