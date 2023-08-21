Lucy Letby independent inquiry defended as ‘much quicker’ than judge-led probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lucy Letby independent inquiry defended as ‘much quicker’ than judge-led probe

By Press Association
There have been calls for the inquiry into the crimes of Lucy Letby to be put on a statutory footing led by a judge (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
There have been calls for the inquiry into the crimes of Lucy Letby to be put on a statutory footing led by a judge (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

A minister has defended the non-statutory inquiry announced by the Government into the crimes of serial killer Lucy Letby amid calls for it to be put on a statutory footing led by a judge.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho argued that the independent inquiry launched after Letby’s convictions on Friday will be “much quicker”.

But Dame Christine Beasley, a former chief nursing officer, warned that witnesses “can opt out of it if they want to” as she joined a growing list of figures pushing for the investigation to be strengthened.

Letby, 33, was convicted last week of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Ms Coutinho told Sky News on Monday: “A non-statutory inquiry is often much quicker.

“I think, in this case, everyone wants to make sure that this will never ever happen again and I think speed is of the essence to make sure that expectant parents across the country can feel assured that they know that there are steps in place to make sure that this won’t happen again.”

She said ministers had not yet seen the terms of reference.

Claire Coutinho
Education minister Claire Coutinho argued that non-statutory inquiries are quicker (House of Commons/PA)

But critics have said the inquiry should have the power to compel witnesses to appear before it.

Dame Christine told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think what a statutory inquiry will do is compel people to come and give evidence where in an independent inquiry people can opt out of it if they want to.

“Whatever the outcome of the independent inquiry is, I feel that relatives and patients will not feel that they’ve got to the bottom of it.

“And so I think on balance, it would be best to do a statutory inquiry.”

Steve Brine, the Conservative chairman of the Health Select Committee, on Sunday warned some key witnesses may not be willing to co-operate with the independent inquiry, which he said could drag on for years and “disappear down a rabbit hole”.

Letby is due to be sentenced on Monday, but has previously indicated she did not want to take any part in the hearing.

Ms Coutinho said the Government is looking at changing the law to force criminals to attend their sentencing.

“I think it’s sickening to think that someone doesn’t have to have that moment of facing families who’ve been through the most traumatic of things,” she told LBC Radio.

“I know the Justice Secretary has said that he needs to look at the law further and he’s committed to doing that.”