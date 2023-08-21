Rishi Sunak would not have attended men’s World Cup final either, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak would not have attended men’s World Cup final either, says minister

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak did not make the trip to Australia to watch the Lionesses (Pete Cziborra/PA)
The Prime Minister would not have attended the men’s World Cup final either, as his schedule is “so busy”, an education minister has said.

England’s Lionesses made history by making it to the final of the World Cup but remained one step from victory after losing 1-0 to Spain on Sunday.

Notably absent during the match were Rishi Sunak and the Prince of Wales, who is also the president of the Football Association, sparking criticism there should have been top-level representation at such a national moment.

Making an appearance on Sky News on Monday morning, Claire Coutinho was asked whether the PM and William’s absence suggested they are just paying lip service to the women’s game.

She said: “No, I don’t think so. So the Foreign Secretary was there and the DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) Secretary (Lucy Frazer) was also there.

“This Government was represented. And I know that the Prime Minister would have loved to have been there but he’s also got a huge amount of work to do.

“And I think the travel time is probably difficult. But I know how proud he is of the Lionesses. We all are. It’s an amazing achievement to get to a World Cup final. It’s absolutely extraordinary.”

On whether Mr Sunak would have got on a plane if it was the men’s World Cup final, she said: “I don’t think he would have because his schedule is so busy and I know that from working with him, but I do know how proud he is of the Lionesses like we all are. It’s such a tremendous achievement. It was absolutely just brilliant to see.”

The education minister also told LBC Radio the PM is a “huge football fan” and that he supports his hometown team Southampton FC.

On the Women’s World Cup final, she said: “I’m sure he (Rishi Sunak) would have loved to have been there. He’s a huge football fan. And he’s got two daughters. And he’s been so excited about the Lionesses.”

On which football team he supports, Ms Coutinho added: “The Southampton team. Is that the Saints? Yeah, he is a big Saints fan.”