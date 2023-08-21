Independence movement looking for ‘natural leaders’ says Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independence movement looking for ‘natural leaders’ says Kate Forbes

By Press Association
Kate Forbes MSP said the independence movement is looking for natural leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond  has come back to public prominence as the Scottish independence movement looks for “natural leaders”, former SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes, who ran for the position of SNP leader and Scottish first minister after Nicola Sturgeon stepped down earlier this year, spoke about the “deeper problem” within the independence campaign.

She also said Humza Yousaf, who became First Minister after winning that leadership contest, needed to “excite” voters with his plans, or else risk losing support.

Ms Forbes was asked about the “partial rehabilitation” of Alex Salmond, the former Scottish first minister and SNP leader who has returned to the public eye after being cleared of a series of sexual offences charges.

Those allegations resulted in a well publicised rift between Mr Salmond and his successor, Ms Sturgeon, with the former leaving the SNP and setting up the rival pro independence Alba Party.

Ms Forbes said she had seen the former first minister on the television a “number of times” as he seeks to “offer views and opinions on a whole host of different things”.

Speaking as she appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with comedian Matt Forde, the SNP MSP said: “I think right now it speaks to a deeper problem, which is perhaps within the independence movement – a desire to look for natural leaders that will unite the independence movement.

“I think if you look at some of the marches and so on, and he’s been a primary speaker, I think there is a desire to look for a leader amongst the independence movement, and I think that should be Humza Yousuf.”

Scottish Independence
Humza Yousaf has been urged to unite the independence movement (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She stated: “It should be Humza Yousaf and I know Humza is working hard to do that, to unite the movement. But that’s what’s needed.”

While polls show Labour support increasing in Scotland at the moment, Ms Forbes meanwhile said Mr Yousaf needs to “excite” voters with his policies, or else risk losing support to Labour.

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer’s party could “win big” in Scotland at the next general  election, the SNP MSP said: “I think nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

“I think between now and then all boils down to whether people believe what Labour are promising them, and secondly whether people are excited by what the Scottish Government, the SNP, are doing.

“It boils down to, I think, the challenges and struggles people are contending with just now, cost of living and the impact on the bottom line and what that means for families.”

Mr Yousaf will set out his policy agenda for the coming year when Holyrood returns after its summer recess, with the Programme for Government detailing the legislation his administration will bring forward.

Ms Forbes said this gave Mr Yousaf a “great opportunity” to set out his plans.

She said: “I know he has got lots of ideas. If those can break through, excite voters to turn out and vote, then I don’t think there is any guarantees Labour are going to win big.

“I think the greatest danger is that SNP voters are not excited enough about getting out to vote because of all the distractions. Excite them and they will get out to vote.”