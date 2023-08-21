Government plans to tackle migration risk creating ‘perma-backlog’ – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Government plans to tackle migration risk creating ‘perma-backlog’ – think tank

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his top five priorities ahead of next year’s likely general election (Gareth Fuller/PA)


Government plans to tackle unauthorised migration risk creating a “perma-backlog” with thousands of asylum seekers stuck “in limbo” and in need of accommodation, a think tank has warned.

The much-criticised Illegal Migration Act, central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel, means asylum claims of people who come to the UK illegally will not be considered and they face deportation to their home country or to a “safe” third nation such as Rwanda.

But flights destined for the east African country have yet to take off, with the policy currently awaiting an appeal decision in the courts, and there are no similar agreements with other countries.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said that even if the Rwanda deal is ruled lawful, deportations are likely to be on a small scale, meaning arrivals will continue to outpace removals.

With no pathway to legal residency in the UK, the number of people in limbo could soar, according to the IPPR’s report.

Blocked from working, they could remain reliant on costly long-term Government support and housing.

The asylum backlog has already been on an upward trend in recent years, driven by a rise in arrivals and longer turnaround times for decisions, putting pressure on Home Office accommodation.

Ministers are looking to house migrants on former military bases and a barge to reduce the expense of accommodating them in hotels, which is costing British taxpayers up to £6 million per day.

IPPR researchers estimated that accommodation costs could exceed £6 billion a year after five years if only 50 people are removed to third countries each month.

The think tank also pointed to a risk of an expanding undocumented population, vulnerable to destitution, as people avoid the official system knowing they have no right to stay or fearing removal.

Marley Morris, IPPR’s associate director for migration, trade and communities, said: “There is only a very narrow window for Government success on asylum, based on its current plan to forge ahead with the Rwanda deal and the Illegal Migration Act. Even with the Act fully implemented, under most plausible scenarios arrivals will still outpace removals.

“This will mean a growing population of people permanently in limbo, putting huge pressure on Home Office accommodation and support systems – plus a risk of thousands of people who vanish from the official system and are at risk of exploitation and destitution.

“Any incoming government would be likely to face a dire and increasingly costly challenge which it would need to address urgently from the outset – there will be no option to ignore or sideline the crisis it inherits.”

Mr Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his top five priorities ahead of next year’s likely general election.

Almost 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far this year.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said: “This report confirms what Labour has been saying all along. The Prime Minister’s new law is a con which will not solve the chaos in the immigration system the Tories have created.

“Instead, it will make it worse, keeping more people locked in limbo waiting for years for asylum decisions and the taxpayer left footing an almighty bill.”

He said a Labour government would go after criminal gangs to tackle small-boat crossings, negotiate a returns deal with the European Union and clear the asylum backlog.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Illegal Migration Act will help to clear the asylum backlog by allowing us to detain and swiftly remove those who arrive here illegally.

“While we operationalise the measures in the Act, we continue to remove those with no right to be here through existing powers.

“We are also on track to clear the ‘legacy’ backlog of asylum cases. It has been reduced by a nearly a third since the start of December and we have doubled the number of asylum decision-makers in post over the past two years.”