Plans to set up 100 chess boards in public parks approved by Government

By Press Association
The set of new chess boards will cost £250,000 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The set of new chess boards will cost £250,000 (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The Government has confirmed plans to install 100 chess boards in public parks across the country as part of a £1 million package.

The plan, which includes a funding boost of £500,000 for the English Chess Federation (ECF), was first reported earlier in August.

It prompted shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, a former junior chess champion, to question the number of chess boards being announced, commenting: “It doesn’t sound like there’s many to go around.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D-printed chess set (Niall Carson/PA)

The Government said the scheme would help school children in disadvantaged areas to learn the game and increase the “visibility and availability” of chess.

Funding from Sport England cannot be accessed for the game as it is not officially recognised as a sport in England.

The plans include funding for junior training camps and one-to-one coaching with England internationals, while a portion of the money will be dedicated to visually impaired and deaf players competing in their own elite level competitions.

The Government said £250,000 will go towards 85 local authorities to install the new chess boards, while the Department for Education will award grants of up to £2,000 to 100  primary schools in disadvantaged areas to help them teach pupils the game.

Hay Festival 2015 – Hay-On-Wye
The ECF’s director of international chess Malcolm Pein (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Announcing the new package on Tuesday, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “We want to give more young people the opportunity to find the thing that they love and realise their potential.

“So this package is focused on getting more young people playing chess and supporting them to develop their talent.

“We’re also equipping our elite chess players with expert coaching to help them dominate at the highest levels of the global game and restore England’s reputation among the best in the world.”

The ECF’s director of international chess Malcolm Pein described the grant funding as “unprecedented” and said it would be “transformational for English chess”.