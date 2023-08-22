Starmer says he could not afford to go to university today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer says he could not afford to go to university today

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be unable to attend university today because of the cost (Lesley Martin/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his dream of attending university would be stopped “cold in its tracks” today due to the cost.

The Opposition leader, who studied law at Leeds University before postgraduate studies at Oxford, said students are being forced to decide on their future due to financial issues.

His comments, reported in the Daily Telegraph, suggest the Labour Party could announce packages to help students with finance if they win the next election.

Labour party initiatives
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said would-be students being denied opportunities due to costs ‘should shame the Conservatives’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said: “There wasn’t any spare money knocking around to fund me going to Leeds.

“I worked before I went and then got by on grants, as many young people do. I vividly remember carefully calculating rent, bills and food.

“Going to Leeds to study was a turning point for me. It will be a deep betrayal if one of the legacies of this Tory Government is university, apprenticeships and skills becoming the preserve of the wealthy.”

He said would-be students being denied opportunities due to costs “should shame the Conservatives”.

“Tory economic failure choking off the dreams of the next generation is a deep betrayal of aspirational Britain,” he said.

“Talent and aspiration should drive young people – not the affordability of rent, or soaring food prices.

“I vividly remember the excitement of moving to Leeds to study law. It was a financial stretch then. If I were a student today, I wouldn’t be able to go.”

Sir Keir faced criticism in May after confirming that Labour is set to “move on” from his commitment to abolish tuition fees.

Referring to the cost-of-living crisis sparked by soaring inflation, he said at the time: “We are likely to move on from that commitment because we do find ourselves in a different financial situation.”

Tuition fees were first introduced under Labour by Tony Blair at the maximum price of £1,000 a year.

Now fees are a maximum of £9,250 per year, with the current system introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition in the face of severe opposition from students.