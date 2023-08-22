Government borrowing climbs to lower-than-expected £4.3bn in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government borrowing climbs to lower-than-expected £4.3bn in July

By Press Association
UK government borrowing was lower than expected last month, but was still more than four times higher than a year ago and remained the fifth highest July borrowing since records began, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, stood at £4.3 billion in July, £3.4 billion more than a year ago, but substantially lower than in recent months due to higher receipts of self-assessed income tax.

Most economists had expected borrowing of £4.9 billion in July, while the UK’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), had predicted £6 billion.

The ONS added that net debt stood at £2.58 trillion at the end of July, equal to around 98.5% of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 1.9% higher than a year earlier.

It had said last month that the Government’s debt pile had exceeded the UK’s economic output for the first time since 1961, but the latest data showed that stronger-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) in recent months saw June’s net debt figure revised down to 99.5%.

Official figures earlier this month estimated that the economy grew by a better-than-forecast 0.2% between April and June.

The ONS said that borrowing in the first four months of the financial year so far stood at £56.6 billion, which was £13.7 billion more than the same period last year, but £11.3 billion less than the £68 billion forecast by the OBR.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “As inflation slows, it’s vital that we don’t alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances.

“Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.”

Borrowing will be in sharp focus ahead of next year’s expected general election, with Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under pressure from within the Conservative Party to cut taxes to improve their chances at the polls.

But Gabriella Dickens, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the outlook for debt interest payments is still painful and may see the Government offered little “wiggle room”.

The interest the Government paid on its debt hit £7.7 billion in July – £1.5 billion more than a year earlier and the highest seen for any July since records began in 1997.

Britain’s debt interest bill has been rocketing over the past year, reflecting the impact of sky-high retail prices index (RPI) inflation on index-linked gilt stock.

Inflation is easing back from highs seen in October last year, which is expected to lead to reductions in the Government’s debt interest payments from next month.

But Ms Dickens said: “Our calculations suggest that the OBR likely would revise up its forecast for debt interest payments by around £40 billion in 2024/25 and by around £20 billion in five years’ time if it were to produce the equivalent forecasts using today’s market expectations for Bank Rate and the current level of gilt yields.”

And while borrowing is set to come in below the OBR’s forecast for the 2023-24 financial year, she said: “We still doubt, however, that the Chancellor will have enough wiggle room to meaningfully cut taxes or increase expenditure in the run up to the next general election, which must be held by January 2025.”