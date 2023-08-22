Education Secretary never asked anyone for A-level results in her business years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Secretary never asked anyone for A-level results in her business years

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has defended her claims that A-level exam results do not matter to employers ahead of this week’s GCSE results day (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Education Secretary said she never asked anyone for their A-level results in her 30 years in business.

Speaking ahead of GCSE results day, Gillian Keegan defended her remarks that students will not be asked about their A-level grades in 10 years’ time.

Her comments last week – which came as students across the country collected their A-level results – were branded as “incredibly rude and dismissive” by Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Ms Keegan told Sky News her remarks were “taken out of context, as they always are”.

She added: “But it is true and I will stand by the comments, because I was asked this actually after a business guy had said the same in an earlier interview, and I will stand by the comments.

“As somebody who has worked for 30 years in business, that has employed hundreds if not thousands of people, I can honestly say I have never asked anybody for their A-level results or what grades they got.

“That is just the reality, 10 years later which is the time period I was asked about, that is the reality.”

Ms Keegan stressed there are a number of different options that can be taken by school and college leavers – such as apprenticeships.

“So if you are wanting to get into the workplace, and if you are wanting to earn and learn, there are alternative routes for you if you are wanting to skip the student debt then that is also an option for you,” she said.

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results on Thursday this week, and results for many Level 2 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) are also expected.

Ms Keegan told Times Radio that GCSEs were “very important” exams.

The Education Secretary said: “For me, they were very important because I didn’t do A-levels. They were the thing that got me onto my apprenticeship.

“For me because that was my step into the workplace, they were a game changer and I also didn’t think I was going to pass many and I ended up passing more than I thought.

“For me they were vitally important. But clearly every part of your journey is to the next destination and it depends what that destination is.”

Ms Keegan added: “If you are going into an apprenticeship straight from school like I did then they are very important. If you are going on to other qualifications then obviously those qualifications will become the next thing that will take you to the next destination.”

Exams regulator Ofqual has said a return to pre-pandemic grading means this year’s national GCSE results in England will be lower than last year and similar to levels in 2019 – the year before coronavirus.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, GCSE results are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Last week, some 73,000 fewer top A-level grades were awarded in England, Wales and Northern Ireland than last year as part of efforts to bring results back down to pre-pandemic levels.

But there were around 32,000 more top grades awarded than in 2019.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER) at the University of Buckingham, has suggested there could be around 300,000 fewer top GCSE grades this week in a “shock” to pupils and their parents.

The education expert has said this year’s GCSE results day “will not be as enjoyable” as during the pandemic years and families may find the expected drop in top grades “hard to accept”.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.