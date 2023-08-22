Channel crossings top 18,000 for the year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel crossings top 18,000 for the year so far

By Press Association
More than 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year.

Home Office data shows 661 people made the journey in 15 boats on Monday, the third highest daily total for 2023 to date.

This takes the provisional total for the year so far to 18,618, according to PA news agency analysis of the Government figures.

This is about 13% below the equivalent number at this point last year, when there had been more than 21,300 arrivals.

Babies were among those brought ashore in Kent after Channel crossings on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Last week 1,278 people made the journey, with crossings taking place on six out of seven days.

The highest daily total for 2023 so far was recorded on August 10 when 756 migrants made the crossing in 14 boats. The second highest number detected in a single day was 686 people in 13 boats on July 7.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak failed to guarantee he would be able to stop Channel crossings by the next general election, as he acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

At the same time the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank said the Government’s plans to tackle unauthorised migration risk creating a “perma-backlog”, with thousands of asylum seekers stuck “in limbo” and in need of accommodation.

Facing questions from broadcasters, the Prime Minister stressed his commitment to stopping the boats and said the number of migrants making the journey is “down for the first time in some years”.

But he said he would not be being “straight” with the public if he claimed the crisis could be solved overnight.

Meanwhile, campaigners are planning to send thousands of postcards to child asylum seekers after murals of cartoon characters at a migrant reception centre in Kent were painted over earlier this year.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick came under fire for the decision, which featured characters including Mickey Mouse and Baloo from The Jungle Book.

He had reportedly felt they were too “welcoming”, although he told Parliament in July they were painted over because they were not “age appropriate” for the majority of the young people staying there.

Rima Amin, who started the Cartoons Not Cruelty campaign, said: “To say that the cartoons were not age appropriate fails to recognise the 9,300 under-14s that arrived in the UK just last year.

“That’s why we’re sending 9,300 postcards. The power of a simple postcard cannot be underestimated in brightening a child’s day and conveying the message that they are seen and valued.

“While we continue to call for the cartoons to be restored, we understand the immediate need to ensure that no child is deprived of a warm and compassionate welcome.”

The postcards, featuring flowers, love hearts and teddy bears, have been designed by members of the public and people are being encouraged to sign them online before they are distributed with the help of the Refugee Council.