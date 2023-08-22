Edinburgh could see 80% reduction in short-term rental properties – report

Scotland’s capital could see an 80% drop in properties for hire on Airbnb when a new licensing scheme for short-term lets comes into force in a few weeks, a report for the City of Edinburgh Council has warned.

A paper, prepared for the authority’s policy and sustainability committee, warned of the impact of changes in the accommodation sector.

It comes in the wake of concerns from the owners of short-term, rental properties, such as those on Airbnb, that the changes are an “act of self-sabotage on their businesses and livelihoods”.

The council paper – details of which were posted on social media by Conservative councillor Iain Whyte – considers the “future supply of the short-term let sector”.

@FionaCampbell74 @SaveSCScotland it seems the truth will out eventually. This is from a paper on Tourist Tax going to an @Edinburgh_CC committee tomorrow. 80% reduction in self catering expected from their policies on STL. pic.twitter.com/rhSUsW07XW — Iain Whyte (@CllrWhyte) August 21, 2023

And it states there is “an assumption of an 80% reduction from the Edinburgh 2021 number of active listings reported on Airbnb, as a proxy for the size of short-terms lets”.

The Scottish Government’s new licensing scheme requires hosts of these properties to display energy performance ratings on listings, have adequate buildings and public liability insurance, as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Businesses have to register by October 1 to ensure they can continue trading, with housing minister Paul McLennan having said previously it is “important that there is appropriate regulation in place to ensure the safety of guests”.

But, as of August 7, only a reported 245 licence applications had been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council out of the 12,000 estimated properties currently used for short-term let.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers (ASSC), said: “The Scottish Government is urging short-term lets operators to rush to inflict an act of self-sabotage on their businesses and livelihoods.

“In the meantime, these same operators are urgently addressing their need to cover rising living costs and keep their businesses afloat.”

Self-catering host Louise Dickins said: “The dramatic statistics released by Edinburgh today is only the first sign of things to come.

“This legislation will make Scotland a laughing stock around the world. A country inflicting harm to its economy, businesses and its people, all the while confused about why it’s doing so. ”

She claimed the licensing system would be “putting hard-working people out of business, or stopping them from supplementing their income in an honest and decent way”.

Ms Dickens demanded: “The Scottish Government must step in now, go back to the drawing board with this legislation and save Scotland’s tourism industry from being destroyed.”