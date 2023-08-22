Edinburgh could see 80% reduction in short-term rental properties – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edinburgh could see 80% reduction in short-term rental properties – report

By Press Association
A report for the City of Edinburgh Council has warned there could be an 80% reduction in Airbnb properties in the city, compared to 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s capital could see an 80% drop in properties for hire on Airbnb when a new licensing scheme for short-term lets comes into force in a few weeks, a report for the City of Edinburgh Council has warned.

A paper, prepared for the authority’s policy and sustainability committee, warned of the impact of changes in the accommodation sector.

It comes in the wake of concerns from the owners of short-term, rental properties, such as those on Airbnb, that the changes are an “act of self-sabotage on their businesses and livelihoods”.

The council paper – details of which were posted on social media by Conservative councillor Iain Whyte – considers the “future supply of the short-term let sector”.

And it states there is “an assumption of an 80% reduction from the Edinburgh 2021 number of active listings reported on Airbnb, as a proxy for the size of short-terms lets”.

The Scottish Government’s new licensing scheme requires hosts of these properties to display energy performance ratings on listings, have adequate buildings and public liability insurance, as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Businesses have to register by October 1 to ensure they can continue trading, with housing minister Paul McLennan having said previously it is “important that there is appropriate regulation in place to ensure the safety of guests”.

But, as of August 7, only a reported 245 licence applications had been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council out of the 12,000 estimated properties currently used for short-term let.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers (ASSC), said: “The Scottish Government is urging short-term lets operators to rush to inflict an act of self-sabotage on their businesses and livelihoods.

“In the meantime, these same operators are urgently addressing their need to cover rising living costs and keep their businesses afloat.”

Self-catering host Louise Dickins said: “The dramatic statistics released by Edinburgh today is only the first sign of things to come.

“This legislation will make Scotland a laughing stock around the world. A country inflicting harm to its economy, businesses and its people, all the while confused about why it’s doing so. ”

She claimed the licensing system would be “putting hard-working people out of business, or stopping them from supplementing their income in an honest and decent way”.

Ms Dickens demanded: “The Scottish Government must step in now, go back to the drawing board with this legislation and save Scotland’s tourism industry from being destroyed.”