Shapps visits Kyiv as UK announces support for Ukraine’s nuclear energy supply

By Press Association
Grant Shapps during a visit to a Ukrainian power station (UK Government/PA)
Grant Shapps during a visit to a Ukrainian power station (UK Government/PA)

UK Government support for Ukraine’s nuclear fuel supply will help end the country’s reliance on Russian supplies, Grant Shapps said after a trip to a Ukrainian power station.

The Government has announced its intention to provide a £192 million loan guarantee through UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the UK’s export credit agency – enabling UK-headquartered Urenco to supply Ukraine’s national nuclear company, Energoatom, with uranium enrichment services, which are vital for nuclear fuel.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that, once provided, the support will bring the UK’s non-military financial assistance to Ukraine close to £5 billion.

Grant Shapps (left) with Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov
Grant Shapps (left) with Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov during the visit to Kyiv (UK Government/PA)

On his visit to Ukraine, Mr Shapps also visited a children’s nursery attended by Nikita, the young son of the family he took in under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Energy Secretary played a recorded message from Nikita for the children, the Government said.

Mr Shapps also visited Kyiv, where he met with senior Ukrainian ministers and energy industry figures to discuss Ukraine’s recovery and ongoing UK support.

And he also visited a power station undergoing repairs after being damaged by Russian bombing.

Mr Shapps said: “Our support for Ukraine is unwavering in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric invasion – the UK continues to stand with Ukraine as they repel Russian attacks and rebuild their country.

“Being here on the ground, it’s truly remarkable witnessing first-hand the sheer courage, resolve and gritty determination of the Ukrainian people.

“Putin has used energy as a weapon of war: the action today to support nuclear fuel deliveries will help Ukraine end their reliance on Russian supplies and bolster their energy security.”