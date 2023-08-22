Small investment in home improvement could bring £10 billion boost, say think tanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Small investment in home improvement could bring £10 billion boost, say think tanks

By Press Association
Spending on home improvements such as insulation could bring a huge benefit to the safety of people’s homes and the Treasury’s bottom line, two think tanks have said (Philip Toscano/PA)
Spending on home improvements such as insulation could bring a huge benefit to the safety of people’s homes and the Treasury’s bottom line, two think tanks have said (Philip Toscano/PA)

A small investment in home improvement could create 100,000 new jobs and boost the economy by £10 billion, two think tanks have said.

In a report published on Wednesday, Demos and the Centre for Ageing Better said spending £625 million per year on improving safety, accessibility and heating would deliver a 16-fold return for the government.

The amount is less than a third of the £1.9 billion handed back to the Treasury in July by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities because it could not find housing projects to spend it on.

Carole Easton, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Homes which fail to keep people safe and warm are contributing to the deaths of thousands of people every year. Many homeowners cannot afford the relatively small costs needed to substantially improve them.

“The housing stock we have is woefully inadequate to meet people’s needs now, this is only going to get worse as our population ages.”

The think tanks said 3.5 million homes in England posed a serious threat to their occupants’ health because of trip hazards, lack of adequate facilities, and dangerous levels of cold and damp.

In response, they recommended reforms including a loan guarantee scheme for home improvement work, an enforceable housing standard and relief on stamp duty or council tax to help stimulate demand.

Ms Easton added: “Stimulating a mass expansion of home improvement work nationwide would mean hundreds of thousands of people happier and healthier in homes that are safe and energy efficient.

“It would mean reducing the strain on health and social care services. It would mean stimulating economic growth by creating new jobs, skills, apprenticeships and investment opportunities while saving hard-pressed households money.

“It would deliver towards net zero obligations without financially penalising the individual or asking for significant lifestyle sacrifices.

“Few policy options open to government can offer so much for so little.”

Andrew O’Brien, director of policy and impact at Demos, said: “At a time when politicians are scrambling for policies that can unlock economic growth, addressing the poor quality of British homes is a no-brainer.

“Investing in home improvement means more jobs, higher wages and life-changing apprenticeships.

“It’s a political lever that can turbocharge productivity and ensure greater value for the taxpayer.”