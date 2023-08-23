Sea trials for beleaguered ferry delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sea trials for beleaguered ferry delayed

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox is due to be in service by the spring (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sea trials for a much-delayed and over-budget ferry have been held up due to last-minute changes, the shipyard has said.

The Glen Sannox – the first of two ferries being built at the troubled government-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine – was due to be in service by the spring, according to a letter from the yard’s chief executive at the end of June.

But in a further update this week, David Tydeman said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency had “re-assessed the application of ‘cargo ship’ rules”, meaning internal changes had to be made to the vessel, including modifications to doorways in crew corridors and three additional staircases.

“This will mean that sea trials will move into the first quarter of the new year and the commissioning of LNG (liquified natural gas) systems at Troon (which must be done after dry-docking) will also move to after Christmas,” Mr Tydeman said in a letter to Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday.

“We now meet weekly with key individuals from the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, CMAL and CalMac to jointly monitor the commissioning, trials and handover programme, and how this best works with the subsequent mobilisation of crew and the start of CalMac’s passenger operations.”

Mr Tydeman stopped short of confirming the changes will impact on the expected delivery date, saying instead an update on costs and handover will be given at the end of next month.

The yard was rescued from collapse in 2019, unmasking extensive issues with the two vessels and sparking two parliamentary inquiries and an Audit Scotland investigation.

The ferries, which will serve islands of Scotland’s west coast, were due to be in service in 2018 at a price of £97 million, but delays have led to spiralling costs which could amount to more than three times that figure.

Earlier this year, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray was forced to give a ministerial direction for work on the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 to continue, after advice found it would not be “value for money”.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the ferry scandal had “strayed so far beyond farcical the scale of the incompetence is almost absurd”.

“But it’s not remotely amusing for Scotland’s betrayed island communities, who will be furious at this latest delay in the completion of two vessels that are already six years late and hundreds of millions of pounds over budget,” he added.

“It’s ridiculous that at this late stage extra staircases are having to be installed, and doors widened, to satisfy safety regulations. These design requirements should have been ironed out years ago.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “Almost six years after Nicola Sturgeon held a fake boat launch complete with painted on windows, these boats are still needing design changes before sea trials can get under way.

“Islanders, taxpayers and shipyard workers have been hung out to dry by an incompetent government.

“Ministers should be compensating people for the mayhem they have caused.”