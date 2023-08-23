Primary school fully embeds LGBT inclusive education in Scottish first

A Glasgow school has become the first in Scotland to fully embed LGBT inclusive education across its curriculum.

Castleton Primary School, in the city’s south side, is the first to complete the national implementation and evaluation toolkit, which assists schools in implementing the Scottish Government’s LGBT inclusive education.

The school has fully completed the staff training, and implemented and evaluated the effectiveness of LGBT education with the help of pupils, parents and teachers.

In 2019, the Government launched a dedicated package of resources to promote equality, reduce bullying and improve experiences for LGBT children and young people.

Scotland became the first country in the world to introduce inclusive education across the curriculum.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said it was ‘an important milestone’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It includes teaching resources to ensure subjects include LGBT identities, issues and history, as well as training teachers to approach topics with confidence and to effectively challenge homophobia.

Following a visit to the school on Tuesday, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I was very pleased to visit Castleton Primary School, which is the first in Scotland to fully embed LGBT inclusive education right across the curriculum.

“Many schools across the country already take positive steps to educate learners about LGBT identities and issues, but this is an important milestone. We will continue to do all we can to help young people to reach their full potential in a diverse and inclusive society.

“We know that this approach has already improved experiences for many young people, with pupils reporting fewer instances of anti-LGBT behaviour, language, and bullying, both in school and the wider community. It is clear that this inclusive approach to education is already delivering real results for young people.

“Scotland’s education system must support everyone, and it is vital the curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools. The inspirational work being undertaken at Castleton and schools like it across the country highlight how inclusive education can help to stamp out prejudice, and I look forward to seeing further progress on this work in the coming months and years.”