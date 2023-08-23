Action urged to avoid re-traumatisation of female crime victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Action urged to avoid re-traumatisation of female crime victims

By Press Association
The report concluded that women can face adverse challenges in the justice system compared to men (PA)
The report concluded that women can face adverse challenges in the justice system compared to men (PA)

Efforts must be made to reduce the re-traumatisation of female victims and witnesses of crime to promote equality in the justice system, experts have told the Scottish Government.

Senior leaders in the sector, including Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC, Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan and Jen Ang of the Scottish Women’s Rights Centre, are the co-authors of an independent report which advises ministers on how to improve the experiences of women in the justice system.

The report found “strong evidence” that the experience of women differs significantly to that of men in the justice system, with it particularly highlighting the adverse impact sentencing can have on women and their families, as well as identifying that women experience barriers in obtaining justice due to issues like gender bias.

Commissioned through the women in justice leadership panel, the report concludes that supporting women in ways which meet their individual needs could have a powerful impact on their perception of justice, leading to greater trust in the system.

The report also found that women may be reluctant to identify their complex needs to police for fear of losing their families.

Siobhan Brown said the report will help the Government improve the justice system (Scottish Parliament/PA)

It backs Scottish Government-funded work already under way to embed trauma-informed practice across the justice system through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill.

Siobhan Brown, minister for victims and community safety, said: “I am grateful to the senior female leaders in Scotland’s justice sector who have taken the time to examine the system in the round.

“Their report puts forward the case for policy-making within justice that reflects women’s various social identities, such as race, disability or religion, so that their experiences can be improved.

“I thank everyone who contributed to the report, since it is their specialist knowledge and testimonies which have provided a clear and unambiguous foundation to inform and influence key justice partners any beyond.

“The conclusions are owned by the panel members, who will use their influence and positions to effect change. These findings will help the Scottish Government change and deliver a justice sector which is truly responsive to the needs of women and girls.”