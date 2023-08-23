NHS ombudsman calls for Letby inquiry to be put on statutory footing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS ombudsman calls for Letby inquiry to be put on statutory footing

By Press Association
Ministers said the inquiry will investigate the events on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016 (Jacob King/PA)
The NHS ombudsman has called for a planned inquiry into the child serial killer Lucy Letby to be put on a statutory footing and for there to be a wider review of leadership and culture in the health service.

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has set out his views in a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, which will put further pressure on the Government to expand the powers available to the inquiry.

The Government ordered a probe after the nurse was last week found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more.

Ministers said the inquiry will investigate the events on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016 to ensure lessons are learned.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

But there have been calls for the inquiry to be put on a statutory footing, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Behrens said in the letter: “Only a statutory inquiry can provide the strong legal powers necessary to compel witnesses and the release of evidence.

“The inquiry should have all possible levers available to it to get to the truth. The families involved deserve no less.”

The ombudsman told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I think it would be wise for the Secretary of State to make this inquiry a more wide-ranging statutory inquiry.

“The second thing is that we need a… cross-party, independent review of leadership, accountability and culture in the NHS.”

Mr Behrens said in his letter: “Although the appalling actions of Lucy Letby are extremely rare, unfortunately, the culture of fear in NHS trusts is not isolated to this case.

“Leaders dismissing the concerns of staff is a pattern of behaviour that we see repeated across the NHS.”

The ombudsman also told the BBC he wanted his powers expanded to allow him to investigate wider issues in addition to his current role, which he described as being focused on the complaints of NHS users.

He said: “I have had clinicians throughout the last six years get in touch with me and say they have patient safety issues to raise but they fear that if they raise them they will be disciplined and they will lose their careers.”

Mr Behrens added: “Under the law I cannot, as it presently stands, I cannot look at the complaints of staff, only at service users.”

He said: “The whistleblowing legislation in England doesn’t work properly and it needs badly reforming in a way that has taken place in Scotland,” adding: “I have been arguing for six years that my powers are too constrained.”

The ombudsman added: “All my international counterparts have the power to look into issues that have not been complained about. I do not have that power. I can only investigate cases where people complain.”

“The law needs to be changed on that,” Mr Behrens said.