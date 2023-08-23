UK and Iraq strengthen partnership to combat crime and terrorism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and Iraq strengthen partnership to combat crime and terrorism

By Press Association
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (Danny Lawson/PA)
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK and Iraq have strengthened their partnership to combat crime and terrorism as security minister Tom Tugendhat wraps up a three-day visit to the region.

The agreement, reached with the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan regional government, seeks to reinforce the UK’s efforts to tackle serious organised crime, including organised immigration crime, human trafficking and narcotics.

Both countries are preparing to sign a statement of intent to tackle shared organised-crime threats in the coming weeks.

Mr Tugendhat’s visit, from August 21 to 23, saw him engaged in high-level discussions in Baghdad with prime minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, foreign affairs minister Fuad Hussein and interior minister Lt Gen Abdul-Amir Al-Shammeri.

He also travelled to Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, where he was welcomed by the region’s president Nechirvan Barzani.

Speaking on the final day of his trip, Mr Tugendhat said: “It’s great to be back in Iraq for the first time in 20 years, and to see first-hand how this country has changed.

“Iraq is a key partner in our fight against terrorism, as well as serious and organised crime.

“The Iraqi security forces are on the front lines of our fight against Isis. Many of the criminal gangs who operate small boat crossings in the English Channel operate out of Iraq, which is why I’m working with our partners in Baghdad to bring them to justice.

“I’m pleased that we will be boosting our joint efforts to crack down on human trafficking, narcotics and money laundering, and strengthening our important partnership in the fight against terror.”

Mr Tugendhat also discussed ways to intensify information-sharing, with both countries preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding on counter-terrorism co-ordination.

He also advocated for the implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Law, which provides a reparations framework for many survivors of crimes committed by so-called Islamic State.

In addition, he engaged with non-governmental organisations, independent journalists and the UN to discuss modern slavery and human trafficking of women and girls, and serious and organised crime and its links to illegal migration.