Priti Patel ‘apologises to King’ for email about Andrew’s security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Priti Patel ‘apologises to King’ for email about Andrew’s security

By Press Association
Dame Priti Patel has apologised over an email she sent to the King’s private secretary (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dame Priti Patel has apologised over an email she sent to the King’s private secretary (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ex-home secretary Dame Priti Patel has apologised to the King for causing “embarrassment and difficulties” after reportedly sending an email suggesting a review of the Duke of York’s armed security.

According to reports, Andrew no longer has taxpayer-funded police protection after giving up his HRH style amid the furore over his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and out-of-court settlement in a US civil sex case.

The Sun newspaper reported Dame Priti emailed Charles’s principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, suggesting a review of the duke’s protection could be considered.

She also referred to the Duke of Sussex’s security detail in the leaked email, the paper said.

King Charles III coronation
The email allegedly suggested a review of the Duke of York’s security (Toby Melville/PA)

Dame Priti told the newspaper: “It is disappointing that this correspondence has been leaked into the public domain and I apologise to His Majesty for the embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused.”

Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019.

Virginia Giuffre also sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always denied the claims but paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.

In January 2022, ahead of his legal settlement, his mother the Queen stripped Andrew of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

Buckingham Palace, Dame Priti and the Conservative Party have been approached for comment.