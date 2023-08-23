UK watching closely following reports of Wagner chief’s death in plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

UK watching closely following reports of Wagner chief’s death in plane crash

By Press Association
UK authorities are watching closely after the reported death of Yevgeniy Prigozhin (PA)
UK ministers are closely watching Russia following reports that the leader of the Wagner mercenary group died in a plane crash.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief, was reportedly on the passenger list of a private jet which went down almost 185 miles north of Moscow on Wednesday, according to Russian authorities.

All 10 people on board: three pilots and seven passengers, died according to officials cited by Russia’s state news agency Tass.

It was not clear if Mr Prigozhin was among those on board the plane, but Russia’s civilian aviation regulator said he was on the manifest.

Russia v Saudi Arabia – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Group A – Luzhniki Stadium
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaking in 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Prigozhin mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June, over dissatisfaction about the treatment of his Wagner fighters in Ukraine.

Wagner has fought alongside Russia’s regular army during the invasion, and have often been seen as the more fierce and successful military force.

The mercenary boss’s fate has been the subject of close scrutiny ever since after his apparent exile to Belarus following the uprising.

Russian president Vladimir Putin initially denounced the rebellion as treason, but charges against Mr Prigozhin were dropped and reports have suggested he has appeared in Russia in recent weeks.

The mercenary leader made his first video appearance following the mutiny earlier this week, suggesting he was in Africa alongside Wagner fighters.

Videos and photos circulating on social media appear to show what appears to be the crashed plane plummeting out of the sky, and a burning heap of aircraft wreckage.

The Russian state has a history of links to the deaths of Russian elites and spies who have fallen out of favour with the Putin regime, including on UK soil.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in 2018.

Alexander Litvinenko, a prominent Putin critic and defector to the UK, was poisoned and died in 2006 after meeting two former Russian agents in London.

There is heavy speculation, but no evidence, that the plane crash may not have been an accident.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation closely.”

In the US, President Joe Biden said: “I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised.”

A UK security source quoted in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, meanwhile, suggested the plane had almost certainly been shot down by Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, acting on orders from President Putin.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs committee, suggested the speed at which Russian authorities confirmed Mr Prigozhin was on the plane “should tell us everything we need to know”.

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, the MP added: “For Putin there is one unforgivable sin: the betrayal of Putin and Russia.

“He hunts down those he perceives to be traitors, (including) on British shores, such as Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal.

“Now Yevgeny Prigozhin has been added to that list, ending Putin’s humiliation.”

But Keir Giles, a Russia expert with the international affairs think tank Chatham House, urged caution about reports of Mr Prigozhin’s death.

According to the Associated Press, he said “multiple individuals have changed their name to Yevgeny Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to obfuscate his travels”.

As news of the crash was breaking, President Putin spoke at an event commemorating the Battle of Kursk, hailing the heroes of Russia’s war in Ukraine.