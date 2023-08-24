GCSE top grades fall in NI but remain above pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GCSE top grades fall in NI but remain above pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
More than 30,800 students are receiving GCSE results in Northern Ireland (David Davies/PA)
More than 30,800 students are receiving GCSE results in Northern Ireland (David Davies/PA)

The percentage of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland has fallen for the second year – but remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has published the provisional 2023 results for more than 30,800 GCSE students across Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The results show that 86.8% of students received grade C/4 and above, while 34.5% received grade A/7 and above.

GCSE entries in the region increased slightly this year to 168,118 from 164,413 in 2022.

A-Level results
The vast majority of students in NI sit exams set by CCEA (Liam McBurney/PA)

In GCSE English language, 27.3% of entries achieved A/7 and above, and 86.5% achieved grade C/4 and above.

This year’s figures for GCSE mathematics show that 29.2% of entries achieved A/7 grade and above, while 76.4% of entries were awarded a grade C/4 or above.

More than 41% of all GCSE entries were in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Exam bodies are continuing to move back towards more normal awarding arrangements which were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures.

In 2020 and 2021 there were no exams and teacher-assessed grades were issued instead.

This year students in Northern Ireland were provided with advance information on some topics in the majority of exams.

Examiners were also told to be mindful of disruption caused by the pandemic when considering overall student performance.

The vast majority of GCSEs in Northern Ireland are taken by pupils through the region’s exam board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), although a small number of pupils take exams through English and Welsh exam boards.

CCEA chief executive Gerry Campbell said: “The results are the culmination of two years’ hard work and commitment by these students, their school leaders, teachers and wider school community.

“Thank you to the teachers, exams officers, examiners and moderators for their support and dedication which helped to ensure a successful delivery of this year’s examinations and assessments.

“Also, I wish to acknowledge the important role of the thousands of parents and carers across Northern Ireland, as they have guided and supported our young people throughout their studies.”

Mark Baker, chief executive of Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC), congratulated students receiving their results.

He said: “They should be proud of their achievements, not only those confirmed today but those realised throughout their school life.

“I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and diligence of the teachers and support staff, who have inspired, encouraged and guided their learning.”