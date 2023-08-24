Teenager celebrates nine GCSEs after battling serious health problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager celebrates nine GCSEs after battling serious health problems

By Press Association
Seb Murphy, 16, celebrates his GCSE results with parents Helen and Ben after battling health problems (Bradford Grammar School/PA)
An inspirational teenager who has achieved nine GCSEs despite battling severe health problems since being diagnosed with cancer aged three has been praised for his courage and determination.

Seb Murphy, 16, from Guisley, Leeds, has faced formidable hurdles since being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, a stem cell transplant and spinal fusion surgery.

During the pandemic he kept up with lessons at Bradford Grammar School thanks to a robot loaned by Leeds General Infirmary.

Seb Murphy has won the admiration of his headteacher at Bradford Grammar School (Bradford Grammar School/PA)

He is celebrating scoring a 9, five 8s and three 7s in his nine GCSEs, and will now take A-levels in psychology, business, history and English literature at the school.

He said: “It’s been a really rough journey. But the support of my family, friends, and the school has kept me strong, and I’ve had a lot of support and good care from the hospital.

“I’ve known my consultant since I was four and I’ve built up a good relationship with her.

“I just take everything one day at a time.”

Headteacher Simon Hinchliffe said: “Seb has shown a huge amount of courage and determination to keep up with his studies in the face of such tough health issues and gruelling treatments.

“We are very proud of him, he is a credit to the school and we look forward to supporting him as he pursues his A-levels in September.”

Seb went through three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy when he was first diagnosed.

After five years in remission, he was told his leukaemia had returned in December 2017.

Chemotherapy did not work this time, so he was trialled on an experimental immunotherapy treatment to get him into remission.

A stem cell transplant was needed and a German donor was identified as a match.

Seb received the life-saving operation in April 2018.

His immune system was wiped out and he spent six weeks in hospital, isolating, and missed 18 months of school during treatment and recovery.

Seb shielded during his recovery, and during the Covid pandemic, so he continued his studies using a robot which sat in lessons for him and beamed the action back to his tablet at home.

He said: “I was shielding for quite a while because of Covid and so my friends and other people in the year group would take the robot and move it around for different lessons.

“I’m also very grateful for the support of my teachers who did live Teams lessons for me to access at home which enabled me to keep up with my learning on the days I’ve not been well enough to get into school.”

The dedicated pupil still faces health challenges and only has around one third of his normal lung capacity, which impacts his stamina and energy levels.

Even after sitting his GCSEs, he faced another operation, this time having spinal fusion surgery to correct scoliosis which developed during his cancer treatment.

Looking back at his exams, Seb said: “I’m really pleased with my results – it’s more than I expected. I’m looking forward to celebrating with family and friends.

“I would advise anyone in a similar situation to just keep on going, keep working hard and stay positive.”