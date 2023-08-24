Celebrations planned for some as teenagers get their GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Celebrations planned for some as teenagers get their GCSE results

By Press Association
Annabel Bolton receiving her GCSE results with her mother Helen (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Annabel Bolton receiving her GCSE results with her mother Helen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pupils at Portsmouth Grammar School have been celebrating the success of their hard work as they open their GCSE results.

Annabel Bolton, 16, from Southsea, Hampshire, said she planned to go on to study A-levels in English, French and politics with the aim of going into law, having achieved 7s and 8s in her GCSEs at the private school.

She told the PA news agency: “I am happy, it’s been hard but the teachers have been helpful and made it a lot easier.

“I will be going out to celebrate with friends.”

Her mother, Helen, a teacher, said: “I am conscious of the grade boundaries have gone up significantly therefore the fact she has done so well is for me very pleasing knowing how difficult it has been.”

GCSE results
(left to right) James Smith, Elias Stisted, Katherine Edwards and Emily Farrar pose for a picture with their GCSE results (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Emily Farrar, 16, from Portsmouth, said that she had been concerned by the grade boundary changes but said: “It made me really worried but I didn’t think it affected me.

“I have done better than I thought, I passed everything and even got some 9s and 8s, I am very happy. It’s party time now.”

She said that her grades meant that she could now take up her place to study a diploma in sailing.

Lorcan Bonser-Wilton, 16, from Southbourne, Emsworth, was celebrating after achieving nine grade 9s and a grade 8.

GCSE results
Lorcan Bonser-Wilton looks at his GCSE results with his mother Helen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “I came into PGS at quite a late stage from a state school which was not academically so good and the teachers have really given me the opportunity to fly and get these brilliant grades.

“I did a lot of revision and put a lot of hard work and pleased it’s paid off.”

He said that he would now go on to study history, French, English literature and classical civilisation.

He said: “In the long term I would like to work in the civil service, the foreign office, perhaps the diplomatic service.”

His mother, Helen Bonser-Wilton, who is the chief executive of Leeds Castle in Kent, said: “I am just over the moon, he’s worked so hard, the school has been brilliant, he deserves every bit of the success.

“I am just delighted for him, so proud.”