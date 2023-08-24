Headteacher’s delight at GCSE results for pupils ‘most affected’ by pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Headteacher’s delight at GCSE results for pupils ‘most affected’ by pandemic

By Press Association
Headteacher Shelley Baker at Varndean School in Brighton, where her pupils were collecting their GCSE results (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Headteacher Shelley Baker at Varndean School in Brighton, where her pupils were collecting their GCSE results (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

A Brighton headteacher has expressed her delight at the GCSE results of the year group “most affected” by the Covid pandemic.

Shelley Baker, head of Varndean School, said despite national “doom and gloom” with general results down in some areas, she found pupils had performed “on par” with the last few years.

Ms Baker said one of the big challenges was getting pupil attendance back up since Covid.

She said: “My duty is to get students back into school, we know when they are here they’re going to do well.”

But she added it is a balancing act on how to push pupils while recognising the impact on mental health and their needs as waiting lists are “years long”.

One Varndean student, Fi Abou-Chanab, has been among those campaigning for more mental health support for students in all schools across Brighton and Hove.

Working with Citizens UK, the campaign secured pledges for funding from Labour and Green councillors in the local elections to help staff schools with more support.

The 16-year-old was inspired to get involved by her own mental health experiences just before Covid began, which meant she felt “forgotten” as everyone became “stuck at home” and couldn’t do anything to help.

“There was a period of time when a lot of people around me were struggling … I really wanted to make a change,” she said.

On her own GCSE results she was “feeling quite happy” with her 9s, 8, 7s and one B in AS-level additional maths.

While she found it hard coming back to exams after being at home for so long, she added: “Once we did three sets of mocks, and once we had done the ones in January, I felt completely ready which was really helpful.”

Meanwhile, Ruben Murphy, 16, said he finally decided to “knuckle down” only when the exams started and he pushed through the period.

GCSE results
Ruben Murphy, 16, after collecting his GCSE results at Varndean School in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Although happy with his results of 5s, 6s and 4s which means he will get into college, he expressed how hard attending school remotely through the pandemic was and he “probably would have done better” otherwise.

“I just didn’t really do any of it, two years of not really doing any schoolwork. It’s just having to wake up just to get on a Zoom call,” he said.

But in advice to others, he said: “Just knuckle down and get your GCSEs.

“I’ve never really been the most academic type of person but it does feel good when you put in the work, you get your results and you have done it. It feels good.”

GCSE results
Ben Sassons, 16, with his GCSE results at Varndean School in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

For Ben Sassons, 16, who achieved seven 9s, two 8s, a 7 and a 6 for his GCSEs, he felt the pandemic affected other people at school worse than himself as he can work “quite well” on his own at home.

But he also praised the “brilliant” teacher support for when students returned to school.

He said: “Obviously (it was) stressful and difficult but in the end it worked out.”

But he did feel he may have “missed out” on other aspects of school life such as his enjoyment of joining orchestra and other clubs he discovered after the pandemic.

“At college I want to do as much as I can do, I know I enjoy it now. I didn’t realise that earlier,” he said.