Tory MP hits out at Dorries’ ‘extraordinary’ entitlement

A Tory MP has criticised Nadine Dorries for showing “extraordinary” entitlement as pressure mounts on the former cabinet minister to follow through on her decision to quit the Commons.

Conservative Tom Hunt is the latest to speak out against her in recent days, with Thursday marking the 76th day since the MP for Mid Bedfordshire said she would stand down “with immediate effect”.

Ms Dorries said on June 14, five days after her initial announcement, that she would delay her departure while she investigated the reason she was not given a seat in the Lords.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the beginning of the month that Ms Dorries’ constituents were not being properly represented, but although a number of Tory MPs have since spoken out against her, she retains the whip.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Ms Dorries said she and her staff “are working daily with constituents”.

Ms Dorries has not spoken in the Commons since June 2022, and last voted in April.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Hunt said the situation was “dreadful”.

He said: “I think clearly the sense that, the entitlement that seems to have driven the decision in the first place, ie she didn’t get a place in the House of Lords so she’s throwing the towel in, I think is pretty extraordinary.

“It will stick in the throat of the majority of her constituents, I imagine.

“Yeah, I certainly don’t want to be associated with Nadine Dorries at all. I don’t know what she’s playing at.”

Education minister Nick Gibb also questioned whether Ms Dorries is fulfilling her obligations to constituents.

Education minister Nick Gibb said Nadine Dorries is not fulfilling commitments to constituents if she is not participating in Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Ms Dorries should resign immediately, Mr Gibb said: “Well, she did announce that she wanted to stand down.

“I think she should go ahead and fulfil that, or she can say that she doesn’t want to stand down and take part in the activities and voting and speaking in the House of Commons, representing her constituents.”

Asked if he believes she is representing her constituents at the moment, he said: “Not if she’s not participating in the House of Commons events and speaking and so on. I just think people should do what they say they are going to do.”

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She either has to do it or she has to say that she’s no longer going to resign as an MP and return to the work in the House of Commons.”

Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has said she and her team are ‘working daily with constituents’ (Oli Scarff/PA)

Asked on LBC why Ms Dorries still has the Tory whip, he added: “That is a matter for the Whips’ Office and for the House of Commons. I know that there is concern among my colleagues in the House of Commons about absenteeism.”

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Shefford Town Council and Flitwick Town Council have called on Ms Dorries to go.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, told Times Radio: “She shouldn’t have the Tory whip if she’s made it plain that she no longer wishes to be a Conservative MP.”

Tory MP Damian Green accused Ms Dorries of “damaging Parliament” and said it would be “in everyone’s interest if she just went”.

Ms Dorries was expecting to be given a peerage in former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, but claimed “sinister forces” had denied her the seat in the Lords.

Downing Street has denied that Mr Sunak removed her peerage nomination.

Ms Dorries told the News Agents podcast: “Myself and my team of four caseworkers are working daily with constituents.

“I understand that political opponents, such as Labour-run Flitwick Town Council, are choosing the summer and news hungry outlets in the summer recess to be noticed. However, we are just getting on with the work.”