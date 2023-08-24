Councillor obtains English GCSE aged 68 and plans to take on maths next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Councillor obtains English GCSE aged 68 and plans to take on maths next

By Press Association
Mature students Keith Dibble, 68, and Zoe Lee, 49, received their GCSE results on Thursday (PA)
Mature students Keith Dibble, 68, and Zoe Lee, 49, received their GCSE results on Thursday (PA)

A councillor who has obtained a level 7 English language GCSE having retired in 2022 said he enjoyed the class so much he has signed up for GCSE maths in September.

Keith Dibble, 68, a Labour councillor from Aldershot, who received his results on Thursday, is among the mature students who have studied a GCSE this year and passed with results that exceeded their expectations.

A mother from Birmingham, meanwhile, said she “couldn’t stop smiling” after receiving a level 5 in her GCSE biology exam to fulfil a “lifelong ambition”.

Zoe Lee, 49, a marketing and communications director at BMet College in Birmingham and a mature student at Sutton Coldfield College on the BMet campus said she would be happy to receive a level 4, but felt “amazing” after exceeding this prediction.

Man with glasses taking a selfie
Keith Dibble, 68, achieved level 7 in English language and plans to take on maths in September (Keith Dibble/PA)

Mr Dibble told the PA news agency: “Really pleased I got the level 7 and the distinction in public speaking.

“I found the whole experience really good and I’d say to anyone in adult life, even putting aside the outcome, just going through the learning process was really enjoyable.”

Mr Dibble left school originally with one O-level and “a bunch of CSEs” but returned to education to study at Farnborough College of Technology, which he said was “daunting” at the start.

The Labour councillor said: “Even though I’ve been used to attending board meetings and such things, to suddenly go back into the classroom after 50-odd years was quite frightening – but (I was) made to feel at ease.

“At 67 you can ask questions that maybe at 16 you’re too embarrassed to ask if you don’t understand something.

“At school I was very shy and timid in the classroom, even though I was very sporty. Now I probably spoke most in the class.”

After enjoying the learning process so much, Mr Dibble now has plans to study another GCSE next month.

He said: “Two or three of us from the class enjoyed it so much we’ve signed up for GCSE maths from September.”

Meanwhile, Ms Lee told PA: “I can’t stop smiling. It’s been a long-harboured secret desire to get a science.

“Not getting a science bothered me and to be able to do that has just been amazing.”

Ms Lee left school in 1990 without a science GCSE, but went back to college and took evening classes to study biology.

Lady receives GCSE results
Zoe Lee, 49, with her biology GCSE result (Zoe Lee/PA)

The mother of one received her results via email and said she was “over the moon” and felt that any achievement is possible to fulfil.

“For me, it just makes me feel you can do anything,” she said.

She has encouraged other mature students taking GCSEs or considering a GCSE to take the process in small steps.

She said: “I would say that it can be daunting going back into a classroom environment and seem overwhelming to tackle a whole big subject area, but if you take it literally step by step then you can do it.”

Ms Lee attended weekly evening classes over the last year to study the subject and said she learned the value of “never giving up on yourself”.

She also hopes that the experience will help her daughter, Megan, 13, when it comes to her GCSE exams.

Ms Lee explained: “It will definitely help me now to help my daughter when she, next year, starts her GCSEs in exam prep – how to get ready and study tips.”

While she has no plans to study for any more GCSEs, Ms Lee enjoyed her evening classes so much that she is considering a plastering and decorating course to learn a new skill.

“I might do that to give myself that skill and save myself a fortune in decoration and labour costs,” she said.