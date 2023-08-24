In Pictures: Joy and relief on GCSE results day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Joy and relief on GCSE results day

By Press Association
Pupils open their GCSE results at Paddington Academy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pupils open their GCSE results at Paddington Academy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers were collecting their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when efforts have been made in England to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

More than a fifth (22.0%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A – this year, down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3% achieved the top grades.

James Smith, Elias Stisted, Katherine Edwards and Emily Farrar with their GCSE results at Portsmouth Grammar School (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Annabel Bolton checks her results with her mother Helen (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lara Georgescu receives her results at Ark Greenwich Free School, south-east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Pupils at Ark Greenwich Free School compare their results (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Pupils open their results at Paddington Academy in west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ben Sassons, 16, with his results at Varndean School in Brighton (Annahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Students across Northern Ireland were also celebrating positive GCSE results, with the percentage of top grades remaining above the pre-Covid average.

Oliver Keown, Selena Byrnes, Katie Carson, Izzy Martin, Anna Brewster, Chloe Lyons, Eve Moore and Luke Ryan, pupils at Sullivan Upper School in Belfast, celebrate their GCSE results in traditional style (Liam McBurney/PA)
Pupils at Sullivan Upper School after receiving their results (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Oliver Keown and Luke Ryan with their results (Liam McBurney/PA)
Erin Rice and Caitlin Muldoon, pupils at St Dominic’s Grammar School in Belfast, welcome their results (Liam McBurney/PA)
Olivia Corr, a pupil at St Dominic’s Grammar School, was among those collecting results on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was on hand to celebrate with students at Paddington Academy in west London.

Gillian Keegan with pupils as they open their GCSE results (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)