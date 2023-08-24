Harry, 11, gets highest grade in GCSE maths after taking exam five years early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry, 11, gets highest grade in GCSE maths after taking exam five years early

By Press Association
Harry Thew (Bede Academy/PA)
An 11-year-old boy took his maths GCSE five years early – and achieved the highest grade possible.

Harry Thew, who took the exam in Year 6 at Bede Academy in Blyth, Northumberland, said his performance was “quite good”.

He dropped just two marks on one paper and five on the second to achieve a grade 9.

Harry said: “It’s quite good. I thought I would get an 8 or 9 because I did in the mocks. Some of the questions were easy, some were harder and some were in the middle.”

The schoolboy, who has reached grade 5 in drums and also plays piano, can complete a Rubix cube puzzle in 12 seconds and competes at national level.

His mother Elizabeth said: “Maths is just something he likes. He has a very high IQ and he’s always loved puzzles, numbers and logic.

“We gave him a Sat paper in Year 2 and he passed it, so they gave him another at school to check and he passed that as well.”

Mrs Thew, who is a primary school teacher in Blyth, said she and her husband Steve were “average” at maths.

“Definitely not as good as Harry,” she added.

“Once we all realised how good he was, school went with the idea of him doing his GCSE.

“It wasn’t because we wanted him to do it, it was Harry who wanted to do it. When he was asked why, he said ‘why not?’.”

Harry took his exam on the same day as the Year 11 students but on his own with an invigilator at Bede Primary, which he joined in Reception.

Mrs Thew added: “He was pretty confident, quietly laid back, which is how he is. He was a bit worried beforehand but doing practice papers helped him realise he could do it.”

Harry will join Bede Secondary in Year 7.

Mrs Thew said: “Head of maths Mrs Hindhaugh has been fantastic. She has been sending him papers and marking them for him.

“Once he settles in there we’ll have a conversation about A-level and what to do next.”

Harry added: “I’d like to continue with it but I have no idea what I want to do when I’m older.”

Bede Academy principal Andrew Thelwell said: “Harry has always worked extremely hard in every subject and is an exceptionally talented young man who has done superbly well in his maths GCSE.”