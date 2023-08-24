More than 460,000 respond to consultation on rail ticket office closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 460,000 respond to consultation on rail ticket office closures

By Press Association
More than 460,000 people have responded to a consultation on controversial plans to close most railway ticket offices in England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 460,000 people have responded to a consultation on controversial plans to close most railway ticket offices in England, it has been revealed.

The figure was announced by watchdogs London TravelWatch and Transport Focus with a week to go before the consultation ends on Friday September 1, following an extension from July.

London TravelWatch chief executive Michael Roberts said: “With more than 460,000 responses received already, it’s clear that there are strong views on the future of ticket offices.

“With a week still left to have your say, it’s not too late to submit a response about your local station.”

Industrial strike
Rail unions and passenger groups have launched campaigns against the plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Over the coming weeks, the two watchdogs will continue to analyse the train operator proposals and consultation responses before they report their decisions on whether to support or object to the plans.

They said they will be considering issues such as whether the station will continue to be staffed, accessibility, the alternative options for buying tickets, and whether passengers will continue to be able to access facilities like lifts, waiting rooms and toilets.

Rail unions and passenger groups have launched campaigns against the plans, warning they will particularly affect disabled and elderly passengers.

Natalie Turner, deputy director for localities at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “The proposed closure of up to 1,000 railway station ticket offices across the country risks increasing levels of social exclusion for millions.

“The move will have a disproportionate and negative impact on a wide range of passengers who struggle to access services online, including some older and disabled people, people on lower incomes, and people in rural communities.

“Advancing technology can improve some customers’ experiences but for many it won’t replace the level of support able to be provided by a person.

“This move will undoubtedly deter many from travelling by train, including the more than one in four people aged over 65 who do not own a smartphone and the one in five people, rising to almost one in two among those of pension age, who are disabled.”

– Details about the consultation can be found at https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/uk-rail-industry/customer-focused-reform/customer-focused-stations.html

Transport Salaried Staffs Association president Melissa Heywood said: “460,000 is an unprecedented turnout, which shows that the public are firmly against the Government’s plans.

“Mark Harper (Transport Secretary) needs to read the room. His cruel and unnecessary plans are being voted down. He should scrap the idea right now.

“The consultation is open till the first of September. We urge anyone who has not yet done so to take part and make it clear that the proposals to close ticket offices are unacceptable.”