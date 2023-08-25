Ofgem’s energy price cap – what does it mean for household bills?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ofgem’s energy price cap – what does it mean for household bills?

By Press Association
The price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour of energy they use (PA)
Despite falling wholesale energy prices making their way through to bills, households are still facing eye-watering costs that remain around 50% higher than two years ago.

What is Ofgem’s price cap and what does it all mean for household bills?

– What is Ofgem’s price cap?

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

It aims to ensure that prices for customers on default energy tariffs are a fair reflection of the cost paid by suppliers for wholesale energy, and that the profit firms make is capped.

Ofgem sets its cap every three months as the average amount paid by the typical household.

It is important to note though that Ofgem’s cap does not set a maximum amount for the actual bill households receive – those who use more than the average amount will pay more, and those who use less will pay less.

Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland, where the Utility Regulator has begun a regular review of prices.

– Why is Ofgem’s price cap falling?

The fall reflects recent drops in wholesale energy prices – the amount energy firms pay for gas and electricity before supplying it to households.

Last winter, the average household energy bill was £2,500 per year, thanks to the Government’s separate Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

Energy bill support
Lower wholesale prices are not always passed on to consumers (Danny Lawson/PA)

However, households were also getting £66 per month taken off their bills by the Government.

The average household was therefore paying around £141 per month after the discount over the winter months if they were on a direct debit payment plan.

– What is this winter looking like in terms of energy bills?

If the forecasts are accurate, households using the same amount of energy this winter will be paying around £160 per month.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight currently believes the typical bill will rise again in January by around £150 a year.

It does not expect energy prices to return to pre-Covid levels before the end of the decade at the earliest.

And it warned that prices remain subject to wholesale market volatility, with the UK’s reliance on energy imports meaning that geopolitical incidents could continue to have a significant impact.

Citizens Advice has also warned that the average household can actually expect to pay slightly more in the coming winter than they did between January and March 2023 if current forecasts hold.

Its research suggests disabled people, single parents and low-income households earning less than £29,000 will be the hardest hit this winter.

Citizens Advice is calling on the Government to do more to help people on the lowest incomes, such as providing additional support through the Warm Home Discount.

Infected Blood Inquiry
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in the spring Budget that energy costs for prepayment households would be brought in line with those who pay by direct debit (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

– Will the falling price cap mean the return of switching?

Cornwall Insight has said it hopes to see the reappearance of more competitive fixed-rate energy tariffs as prices begin to stabilise, meaning it could soon be worthwhile for consumers to consider switching again.

Unlike variable tariffs, they are unaffected by the cap.

Consumer groups and regulators say that could be good news for consumers, but warn that such deals will not suit all circumstances, and anyone who locked into a fixed deal would miss out on falling variable prices.

– What if I’m not on a standard default tariff?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed in the spring Budget that energy costs for prepayment households would be brought in line with those who pay by direct debit.

This means the cap is the same for both forms of payment.

However, those who pay via cash, cheque or bank transfer, usually every three months, will pay significantly more.